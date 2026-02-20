From practical daily solutions to investing for a secure future, workshops and tailored sessions equip participants with knowledge and practices covering budgets, expenses, borrowings and savings

Sharjah: As part of its ongoing efforts to advance women’s economic empowerment, NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) concluded the third edition of its Level 1 Financial Literacy Programme. The programme aims to equip participants with the knowledge and practical tools needed to manage their finances and make informed financial decisions across both personal and professional fronts.

In line with NAMA’s key mission to empower women, the programme prioritises financial education as a driver of personal growth and equips women to fully participate in economic life and build resilience.

The 3rd edition featured expert-led workshops, case studies, and individual and group mentoring sessions, providing participants with hands-on guidance on how to set financial goals, master budgets, manage expenses, create savings and investments, and adopt responsible approaches to borrowing and debt.

Building on the strong demand and positive outcomes of the previous two years, the programme has benefited 384 women – including retirees, homemakers, employees, and students – across both the basic and advanced levels of the programme, which includes an extended advanced track that deepens participants’ knowledge in financial planning and investment concepts.

Skills grounded in everyday life, knowledge supporting lifelong learning

H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, said that under the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA, they are committed to implementing programmes that enhance women’s knowledge of challenges directly impacting their daily lives in order to boost their ability to make well-informed decisions.

She noted that the financial literacy programme reflects NAMA’s commitment to advancing education for women as a fundamental pillar of community development: “The continuation of the programme into its third year reflects a deep awareness of the importance of financial literacy as an essential skill amid the rapid changes the world is witnessing, particularly in the financial sector,” Al Hammadi said.

She added that evaluations from the previous editions demonstrated a tangible impact in strengthening participants’ ability to manage their resources and take sound and balanced financial decisions. Al Hammadi further noted that the programme’s continuity is reaching diverse segments of women in Sharjah.

One-on-one sessions for tailored financial guidance

The programme supported participants seeking clear, practical solutions to everyday financial challenges, while also engaging mothers interested in building financially conscious habits within their families. In parallel with the workshops, participants accessed personalised mentoring sessions designed to help them define financial priorities and map out realistic, actionable paths towards greater financial independence.

These one-on-one sessions focused on clarity and decision-making, equipping women with the tools and confidence to translate goals into achievable steps. Ongoing follow-up and structured feedback further reinforced learning, supporting participants in developing stable, sustainable financial habits over the long term.