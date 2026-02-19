Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon International School (HIS) successfully hosted its annual Model United Nations (MUN) Conference from 13th to 15th February 2026, bringing students together from across UAE for three days of diplomacy, debate, and global problem-solving under the theme “Empowering Diplomacy for a Better Tomorrow.”

Now in its third edition, the HIS MUN welcomed approximately 130 students from Years 7 to 13, who took part as delegates, committee chairs, and organisers. Designed as a student-led conference, the event placed young people at the centre of leadership and decision-making, reflecting the school’s commitment to developing confident, globally minded learners.

The conference featured five committees, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), General Assembly First Committee on Disarmament and International Security (GA1-DISEC), Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), and the World Health Organization (WHO), each addressing pressing international challenges. Across sessions, students debated topics including the militarisation of outer space and the ethical use of artificial intelligence in security, escalating geopolitical tensions and the protection of children in armed conflict, climate-induced migration and the regulation of misinformation on social media, digital gender-based violence and women’s economic empowerment, as well as the equitable access to vaccines and strengthening support for children’s mental health and wellbeing.

Stephen Quinn, Principal of Horizon International School, commented: “We are proud to host the Model United Nations Conference, a defining initiative that truly reflects the strength of student leadership at Horizon International School. By bringing together students from across the UAE and empowering them to lead meaningful debates on real-world issues, the conference nurtures confidence, critical thinking and a deep sense of global citizenship. These are future-ready skills extend far beyond the classroom and remain central to how we nurture and guide our students as they prepare to shape the world head.”

Hosted by Horizon International School, the conference brought together students from prestigious schools across the UAE including Repton Abu Dhabi, Repton School Dubai, Dwight Dubai, Sunmarke School, GEMS WSO, Lycée Français Bilingue International, and Cambridge International School.

The conference is held under the guidance of the school’s MUN Director, Remi Ojenikoh, who works closely with a dedicated student Secretariat that leads all aspects of planning and execution.

The team oversees the academic programme, logistics, and overall conference operations. It includes Secretary-General Layan Hasan, Deputy Secretary-General Mya Sohpal, Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Committees Sofia Riggio, USG for Media Ramiah Ojenikoh, and USG for Logistics Nidhi Bandekar. Together, they demonstrate exceptional student leadership and organisation. As part of their leadership and professional development, students also lead sponsorship outreach, engaging external partners to secure support for the event.

Layan Hassan, Year 10 student and Secretary-General for HISMUN, said: “I am proud to serve as Secretary-General for HISMUN 2026. MUN at HIS has really helped me build confidence in expressing my ideas clearly and shown me how diplomacy can be a powerful tool for creating positive change.”

Throughout the conference, students represented countries and non-governmental organisations, engaging in formal debate, negotiation, and resolution drafting. The MUN experience is designed to develop public speaking, research, critical thinking, collaboration, and diplomacy, with awards such as Best Delegate and Honourable Mentions recognising outstanding contributions.

The event reflects Horizon International School’s continued commitment to empowering students to engage thoughtfully with global issues, encouraging dialogue, empathy, and responsible leadership in an increasingly interconnected world. The school continues to expand platforms that elevate student voice and strengthen global engagement.

About Horizon International School

Horizon International School (HIS) is a supportive, student-focused international community school following a British style of education. Centrally located in Umm Al Sheif, the school caters to pupils aged three to eighteen years old. Its highly qualified UK-trained teachers and purpose-built facilities enable the school to give each and every child the opportunity to thrive. Horizon International School prides itself on providing an effective balance between academic rigour and creative and sporting pursuits. The school places a strong emphasis on its values and community spirit, which underpins its mission “Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds. “The staff at Horizon International School strive to challenge and inspire all learners to develop their skills and nurture values through a love of learning, so that they can responsibly embrace the diverse challenges of tomorrow. Horizon International School also holds a Very Good Rating from KHDA.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 pupils. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

