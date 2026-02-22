Fujairah, UAE – Thumbay Hospital Fujairah reaffirmed its role as a trusted healthcare partner to the community by organizing a large-scale Free Mega Health Camp in association with Kairali Association,held in February 2026. The initiative brought together hundreds of residents who turned out for comprehensive screenings, specialist consultations, and diagnostic services under one roof.

The health camp was built around a simple but powerful idea: prevention is better than cure. Residents were offered free consultations across multiple specialties, supported by laboratory investigations, X-ray, ECG, and ultrasound services . The overwhelming response reflected the community’s growing awareness of the importance of regular health check-ups and early detection.

Dr. Manish Singhal, Chief Operating Officer of Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, emphasized that accessibility remains central to the hospital’s mission. He noted that healthcare must be proactive and community-driven, and initiatives like the Mega Health Camp are designed to identify health concerns at an early stage while empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being . He also highlighted the significance of partnering with Kairali Association – Fujairah, stating that strong collaborations play a vital role in advancing community wellness.

Adding clinical perspective, Dr. C. R. Sathyanarayanan, Medical Director and Head of Internal Medicine, underscored the importance of preventive medicine in improving long-term health outcomes. He pointed out that screening large numbers of individuals in a single initiative allows physicians to provide timely medical guidance and reduce the risk of complications through early intervention.

The success of the camp was driven by a multidisciplinary team of experienced doctors, nurses, and paramedical professionals who ensured smooth coordination and high standards of care throughout the event . From registration to consultation and diagnostics, the entire process was designed to be efficient, patient-friendly, and impactful.

Expanding on the broader vision of Thumbay Healthcare, Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President – Healthcare Division, stated that community outreach initiatives are an integral part of the group’s healthcare philosophy. He explained that Thumbay Healthcare is committed not only to delivering advanced tertiary care within hospital walls but also to extending preventive and accessible healthcare services directly to communities across the UAE. According to him, every health camp strengthens the bridge between hospitals and society, ensuring that quality care reaches people before illness escalates.

He further noted that Thumbay Healthcare continues to invest in modern diagnostic infrastructure, specialist expertise, and patient-centered service models across its network. Facilities such as advanced imaging units, fully equipped laboratories, emergency and critical care departments, internal medicine services, and multidisciplinary specialty clinics reflect the group’s ongoing commitment to comprehensive care. Initiatives like the Mega Health Camp, he added, translate this institutional strength into meaningful public health impact.

Thumbay Hospital Fujairah concluded the event by expressing gratitude to Kairali Association – Fujairah, its leadership, and volunteers for their active support in organizing and mobilizing the community . The Mega Health Camp stands as another milestone in the hospital’s continued mission to promote preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and community well-being across Fujairah and beyond.