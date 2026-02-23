Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software, participated in the Saudi International Dental Conference (SIDC) 2026, held from 5–7 February at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, marking the official launch of the iTero Lumina™ Pro intraoral scanner in Saudi Arabia.

Align Technology’s participation at SIDC 2026 reflected its continued investment in advancing digital dentistry and supporting clinical excellence across the Kingdom. The conference, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest dental gatherings, brought together general practitioners and restorative dentists from across the region, providing a key platform for professional exchange, education, and engagement with emerging digital workflows.

As part of the congress program, Align Technology delivered expert-led educational sessions by international speaker Dr. Tommaso Weinstein, who presented two lectures focused on the role of digital technology in modern dental practice. His sessions addressed the utilization of artificial intelligence in patient consultations, as well as the application of advanced intraoral scanning and digital workflows in complex rehabilitative cases, highlighting accuracy, efficiency, and clinical predictability.

In parallel with SIDC, Align Technology hosted dedicated iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner launch events in Jeddah on 5 February and Riyadh on 6 February, welcoming orthodontists and Invisalign providers alongside general practitioners. The events featured clinical insights from regional and international speakers, including Dr. Meshari Al-Fouzan, Dr. Nicolo D’Ovidio, Dr. Siju George, and Dr. Tommaso Weinstein, who shared real-world perspectives on how iTero Lumina™ Pro has impacted diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient consultation in their practices.

Commenting on the launch, Angelo Maura, Sr. General Manager, Align Technology Middle East & Africa, said, “Introducing iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner to the Saudi market represents an important milestone for Align Technology in the Kingdom. Powered by iTero Multi-Direct Capture™ technology, iTero Lumina™ Pro expands diagnostic capabilities across orthodontic and restorative workflows, supporting clinicians with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence. We are proud to continue supporting dental practices in Saudi Arabia by bringing advanced intraoral scanning innovation closer to doctors and their patients.”

Dr. Nicolo D’Ovidio, Restorative Dentist, added: “In restorative dentistry, precision and efficiency are critical at every stage of care. iTero Lumina™ Pro introduces a new level of scan quality and clinical versatility that can streamline digital workflows, improve diagnostic clarity, and support more predictable outcomes for patients.”

During SIDC, attendees were invited to visit Align Technology’s exhibition booth, where they experienced live demonstrations of iTero Lumina™ Pro for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The scanner is designed to capture more data quickly and accurately, featuring a three-times larger field of view and a maximum capture distance of 25mm to simplify scanning of challenging anatomical areas, including palates, edentulous spaces, and crowded or partially erupted teeth. Advanced optics and software enable the creation of photorealistic 3D models, supporting precise diagnosis and predictable restorative and orthodontic outcomes. In addition, the device combines photorealistic 3D models with an integrated HD intraoral camera and interproximal caries detection capabilities in a single system, helping clinicians minimize chair time and optimize workflows.

The introduction of iTero Lumina™ Pro also reinforces Align Technology’s broader commitment to education and training. Doctors in Saudi Arabia can access ongoing online group sessions, study club presentations, and educational initiatives focused on maximizing the clinical benefits of the technology, supported by Align’s local team and representatives.

iTero Lumina™ Pro has been officially available to doctors in Saudi Arabia since 5th February 2026. Clinicians seeking further information or wishing to connect with Align Technology regarding the new scanner can register via the contact form at https://www.digitalplatform.me/why-itero.

Align Technology continues to invest in bringing innovation, education, and digital solutions to the region, supporting the ongoing evolution of dental care across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

