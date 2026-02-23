Dubai, UAE – Ampcus Cyber, a global cybersecurity provider focused on proactive threat mitigation and digital resilience, has established the CISO Intelligence Council in Dubai to address growing security threats as a worldwide cybersecurity company. The Council provides a structured environment where Chief Information Security Officers and cybersecurity executives can exchange intelligence and work together on defense initiatives while discussing enterprise resilience and digital trust.

As the Middle East accelerates digital transformation across smart cities, fintech, AI, and critical infrastructure, cybersecurity risk is rising at an unprecedented pace. Organizations in the region experience the highest global breach costs because their average incident expenses reach USD 7.29 million which causes cyber resilience to become a vital requirement that board members must address.

Unlike traditional forums, the CISO Intelligence Council is not built for CISOs, it is built with CISOs. The initiative recognizes that today’s security leaders are no longer solely technical defenders. They are strategic influencers, transformation architects, and advisors shaping enterprise risk, governance, and innovation agendas.



The CISO Intelligence Council functions as a dedicated platform which serves CISOs because its design specifically accommodates their needs. The Council will convene security leaders across banking and finance, healthcare, telecom, fintech, government, and critical infrastructure to address emerging threats, evolving compliance landscapes, and the increasing complexity of digital ecosystems.

The CISO Intelligence Council will provide quarterly peer roundtables, privileged threat intelligence briefings, CISO-authored industry reports, and leadership-authored publications and podcasts. Members will also have early access to governance, compliance, and vulnerability intelligence frameworks, as well as safe CISO-to-CISO collaboration for resolving current security issues. Membership is by invitation only and is restricted to the highest levels of cybersecurity leadership in mid-to-large-sized enterprises.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia face security challenges because organizations expand their digital infrastructures through cloud services and artificial intelligence systems and interconnected networks. The establishment of the CISO Intelligence Council enables Dubai to function as a key hub within an international cybersecurity leadership network that specializes in defensive strategies and organizational protection.

“With the launch of the CISO Intelligence Council in Dubai, we are creating a platform where cybersecurity leaders can collaborate, share intelligence, and shape the future of security in the Middle East. Our objective is to enable real collaboration, accelerate innovation, and help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats in an increasingly digital economy,” said Deep Chanda, Chief Officer at Ampcus Cyber.

Through this initiative, Ampcus Cyber reinforces its commitment to supporting enterprises across the region in strengthening governance, mitigating financial risk, and building secure, future-ready digital frameworks.

For more information, please visit https://www.ampcuscyber.com/ciso-intelligence-council/

About Ampcus Cyber:

Ampcus Cyber is a globally trusted cybersecurity provider with U.S. origins and over 20 years of technology and consulting excellence. Powered by more than 1,000 security experts, AI-driven threat detection, and proactive cyber defense capabilities, Ampcus Cyber delivers intelligent, end-to-end cybersecurity and compliance certification solutions .

With a growing presence in the Middle East, Ampcus Cyber supports organizations across the region through a privacy-first, standards-led approach that helps reduce risk, maintain trust, and stay audit-ready in an era of continuously evolving attack surfaces.