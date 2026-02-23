Dubai, United Arab Emirates – NVIDIA GeForce Middle East unveiled the sixth edition of NVIDIA Studio Nights at the Museum of the Future, bringing together almost 1000 local creators, designers, media professionals and industry partners for a night celebrating technology and digital artistry.

NVIDIA Studio Nights 6 highlighted the fusion of technological innovation and creative expression, driven by the NVIDIA Studio platform, which provides creators at every stage with enhanced efficiency, speed, and stability. Attendees had the opportunity to experience these technologies firsthand on GeForce RTX 50-based laptops and desktops, provided by NVIDIA partners ASUS Proart, Gigabyte, Razer, PNY and MSI,

Guests had the opportunity to experience live demonstrations showcasing NVIDIA RTX Studio and RTX AI technologies across a range of leading creative applications. These demos highlighted how creators can achieve faster, more reliable, and significantly accelerated workflows powered by RTX.

The event also featured a series of expert-led workshops conducted by leading industry professionals, including Sawsan Haber from DipiuGi, a renowned architect and interior designer; Oliver Bou Eid, a distinguished Dubai-based CGI artist; Mohamed Hamed, Senior Product Manager from Chaos Studio; Hadia Ghaleb, an avant-garde fashion designer; Beno Saradzic, acclaimed photographer; and Mary Abigail from Mediakast, representing videography. These sessions highlighted how NVIDIA Studio and RTX AI technologies enhance creative workflows, streamline production, and empower creators to elevate their work with greater speed, precision, and efficiency.

At the close of the event, the NVIDIA Studio’s Creative Challenge winners showcased their work, demonstrating how RTX technologies empowered them to bring their creative visions to life at the speed of light.

Proshat Sarabloo, winner of the fashion design category, reflected on how NVIDIA technologies helped fashion and innovation, transforming sketches into digital concepts and empowering designers to bring ideas from screen to reality.

James Navarro, winner of the videography category shared how NVIDIA RTX platform and RTX AI accelerated and elevated his rendering, export times, and color grading, significantly improving his efficiency and expanding his creative potential.

Jonathan Gainer, winner of the photography category described how NVIDIA RTX technologies enabled him to realize his ambitious vision of Dubai as a futuristic space station, streamlining VFX workflows and eliminating long render times to create a more dynamic and interactive studio environment.

Ohireme Uanzekin, interior design winner expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that his GeForce-powered laptop supported his throughout architecture school and played a key role in developing his capstone project exploring future urban scale design and the intersection of architecture and gaming.

Speaking at the event, Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing for MENA, Turkey and CIS at NVIDIA, said:

“NVIDIA Studio Nights has become one of the region’s most anticipated creative industry gatherings. It is a platform where creators come together to learn, gain recognition, and build meaningful connections. We are proud to support this vibrant community and to celebrate the exceptional talent shaping the future of creativity in the region. We were proud to partner with Dubai Future Foundation to host this edition at the iconic Museum of the Future, an environment that naturally reflects the forward-looking vision behind Studio Nights”

NVIDIA remains committed to empowering creators to turn ambitious ideas into reality, inviting local designers and creators to engage with the company and explore future collaboration opportunities.