The Best of ASCO UAE 2023 Conference is officially licensed by the prestigious American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

Takes place from June 24-25 at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi hotel

The event showcases the latest breakthroughs in oncology research and treatment, with top speakers, a wide range of discussions and workshops

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a PureHealth subsidiary, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced it will host its first licensed Best of ASCO UAE 2023 Conference from June 24-25 at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi. The event will be organized by Abu Dhabi’s Tawam Hospital, which is operated by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA). The event will serve as the official annual meeting review of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), updating healthcare professionals on the latest advancements in cancer treatment.

Welcoming more than 300 registered delegates from the region and beyond, the two-day conference will provide attendees with valuable, actionable insights, and the opportunity to connect with one of the largest, most diverse audiences in global oncology. The event’s agenda consists of presentations on the latest developments in cancer care and will highlight the most advanced treatments, products, and services in oncology.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA, said: “The Best of ASCO UAE 2023 Conference will give an insightful exploration of the most recent scientific breakthroughs and game-changing advancements in cancer treatment. With the expertise of our distinguished faculty members, SEHA hopes to assess the impact of these research findings on current care standards and discover how these remarkable advancements can shape the future of cancer treatments. This aligns with PureHealth’s vision of improving healthcare, leading to longer, healthier lives in the UAE.”

Dr. Khalid Balaraj, Chair of the Oncology Center, Tawam Hospital, and Conference Chair, said: “This oncology medical conference is carefully designed to educate clinicians regarding the latest updates in the field. Our expert faculty will provide an overview of the latest developments, with those selected for presentation and discussion reflecting the foremost research and strategies in oncology, set to impact clinical practice and patient care. Participants will have the opportunity to attend in-depth presentations, and participate in live panel discussions.”

Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Karam, CEO, Al Ain Region, said: “We’re very proud to be licensed by ASCO to organize the Best of ASCO UAE 2023 Conference. This purposeful and innovative event will bring together the most influential experts and specialists in medical oncology, from the UAE and abroad. Our goal will always be to positively transform the services of the UAE’s healthcare system and to give our community access to world-class treatments that enhance their well-being and maintain their health. SEHA’s important continuing medical education initiatives, organizing events such as this, are a key priority so that we can continue to advance the fight against complex diseases like cancer.”

Tawam Hospital has one of the UAE’s leading oncology centers, driven by the latest breakthroughs and methodologies, and striving to remain at the forefront of cancer care and research. It is operated by SEHA, an independent public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, which owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics in the emirate.

As a subsidiary of PureHealth, SEHA is part of its mission to raise the benchmarks in healthcare excellence, facilitate the development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, advance the science of longevity, and help people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. As part of PureHealth’s efforts, SEHA is able to offer the most advanced healthcare possible, utilizing technology, and involving highly skilled medical, technical, and administrative staff, greatly improving patient outcomes.

With a diverse portfolio encompassing over 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, and procurement, PureHealth’s aim is to introduce the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the world and strengthen the country’s position as the global hub for healthcare. This comprehensive approach aligns with its mission to unlock time for humankind by pushing the boundaries of innovation and transformation within the healthcare sector.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards, and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than 5 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialized clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app,

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more. With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab– Managing and Operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae