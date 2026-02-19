Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association of the Gulf (PHRMAG), the region’s leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies, reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for regional healthcare transformation at the World Health Expo (WHX in Dubai). During the event, PHRMAG’s delegation participated in two high-level panel discussions highlighting the Gulf’s growing prominence as a hub for life sciences innovation and biotech investment.

PHRMAG’s Chairman Sameh El Fangary participated in a strategic leadership dialogue titled “The New Era of Health Systems Leadership: Rewriting the Blueprint” which convened senior government leaders, and global CEOs to examine the policy shifts and governance models shaping the next generation of intelligence-driven health systems.

During the session, Sameh highlighted the role of the bio-innovative pharmaceutical and life sciences industry as a system enabler, contributing beyond medicines to support workforce development, data stewardship, interoperability, and evidence generation. He emphasized that effective leadership in health intelligence depends on transparent governance, ethical use of data and AI, and strong collaboration across governments, regulators, academia, and industry.

Commenting on the discussion, he said: “The bio-innovative pharmaceutical and life sciences industry has a responsibility to act as a system enabler, not only a supplier. By strengthening workforce capabilities, interoperability, and the responsible use of data and AI, we can support the development of proactive, resilient, and outcomes-driven health systems that deliver measurable population impact.”

Following the inauguration of the World Health Expo Biotech & Life Sciences Zone, PHRMAG’s Vice Chairman Ashraf Mallak joined a strategic panel “Building a Globally Competitive Biotech Ecosystem,” alongside senior regional and global leaders from government, industry, and academia.

Drawing on PHRMAG’s industry perspective, Ashraf highlighted the factors that enable markets to become credible destinations for biotech investment and partnerships, including transparent and predictable business environments, strong public-private collaboration, robust intellectual property protection, innovation-friendly regulatory frameworks, and sustained investment in talent and infrastructure. He emphasized that structured engagement between regulators, academia, investors, and industry is essential to accelerating innovation and shortening the path from research to commercialization.

Commenting on the discussion, Ashraf said: “Globally competitive biotech ecosystems are built on trust, transparency, and collaboration. When markets provide regulatory confidence and structured dialogue, companies are empowered to invest, partner, manufacture, and scale with confidence.”

Shahad Mahdi, Secretary General, PHRMAG, also moderated a panel discussion titled “Unveiling the Next Wave of Regional Biotech & Life Sciences Strategy and Direction” which brought together senior leaders from across the GCC region to discuss how nations are defining their biotech strategy for the future in terms of policies, regulations, and strategic priorities.

Through these engagements, PHRMAG highlighted its strategic commitment to fostering equitable access to advanced therapies, strengthening regulatory maturity, and advancing frameworks that support real-world evidence, precision health, and value-based care models. The association reiterated its role as a trusted partner to governments, regulators, academia and investors working to shape resilient and future-ready healthcare systems.

About PHRMAG

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf (PHRMAG) was founded in 2005 and represents 30 of the leading global innovative biopharmaceutical research companies in the Gulf region. Our member companies are devoted to innovating and developing medicines that enable patients to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.

PHRMAG’s mission is to foster relationships with health authorities and healthcare systems to enhance provisions for patients and create a transparent environment for biopharmaceutical companies. Based on our globally-aligned Code of Ethics, we ensure responsible and transparent conduct. We shape the future of healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the value of the biopharmaceutical industry to drive progress in the Gulf Region.

PHRMAG is committed to partnering with policymakers to support innovative medical research, yield progress for patients of today, and provide hope for the treatments and cures of tomorrow across the Gulf Region. For more information about PHRMAG and its initiatives, please visit https://phrmag.com/

