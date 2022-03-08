Dubai: The Republic of Paraguay celebrated the country’s National Day on March 4 at its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion attended by H.E Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay and H.E Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020.

The National Day follows a recent announcement of the South American country on opening an embassy in the UAE to strengthen bilateral relations and two-way investments between the two countries and the region in general.

The Paraguayan President was welcomed at the Expo by H. E. Sheikh Mubarak Al Nahyan who said the UAE was pleased to have a prospering relationship with the country which is the world’s largest per capita producer of renewable energy.

The Paraguayan President said participation at the show facilitated showcasing the country’s culture, economy and investment potential and this is expected to lead to enhancing relationship with the UAE, Middle East and countries across the globe.

“The announcement of opening the embassy in the UAE and our keenness to look at the UAE as a vantage point and platform to expand our global trade stems from our long standing bilateral relationship. We are also immensely pleased to celebrate our National Day at the Expo which by virtue of the participation of many countries is a reflection of unity amidst a multitude of cultural, economic and political diversity,” said José Agüero Ávila, Commissioner General of the Paraguay Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In a statement, officials of the Paraguay Pavilion said the National Day celebration was marked by a unique cultural performance at the Al Wasal Stage of the Nations, conducted by Tierra Adentro, a Latin American band considered the ambassadors of new Paraguayan folklore, accompanied by the Ballet Folklórico Iberoamericano, a group spreading Paraguayan culture around the world through the medium of dance.

Paraguay also held a Business Forum this week, the largest ever the country has done in this region, to elaborate on the economic and investment propositions of Paraguay.

Paraguay’s bilateral trade with the UAE in 2020 was to the tune of US$25.8 million with the UAE imports at US$19.5 million, leaving a large untapped potential to enhance trade. Paraguay is also a key agri exporter keen to collaborate with the UAE and the countries in the region to help support food security programmes.

About Paraguay

Paraguay pavilion is located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020. It showcases the country’s scenic landscape and its resources and portraits an authentic Paraguayan experience through imposing artworks. Throughout the whole experience underlies the theme of the country Water linked Paraguay and it also offers a taste of its culture through the country’s ethnic music and dance forms.

Paraguay is the largest producer of renewable energy in the world: 100 % of the energy it produces is renewable. Paraguay is one of the largest food producers in the world as well. The country has the third largest river barge fleet on the planet which allows it to connect to the world through its rivers flowing into the Atlantic Ocean. Through water, Paraguay not only produces clean energy but also makes its production reach the world. The country was also ranked as the ‘world’s happiest place’.

