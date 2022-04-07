Lagos, Nigeria - The 9th edition of Paradigm Initiative’s hybrid flagship event, the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF22), will be hosted virtually from April 12 – 14, 2022, and in-person from April 20 – May 20, 2022.

Under the theme Towards a Digitally Inclusive and Rights Respecting Africa, DRIF22 is the annual digital rights and inclusion event that will bring 17 African countries together featuring organisations, activists, academia, legislature, and policymakers within the digital ecosystem.

During DRIF22, discussions, and debates will focus on issues plaguing the digital sphere in Africa including: - Data privacy

Affordable internet

Gender and ICTs

Disability rights and ICT

Health surveillance during COVID-19 times and

Internet shutdowns

During the three-day virtual sessions, attendees will discuss key issues develop action plans to enhance digital rights and inclusion in Africa, and collaborate on digital rights and inclusion.

From April 20th to May 20th, Paradigm Initiative and its country partners will hold a series of 17 in-person events in Namibia, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Senegal, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, The Gambia, Nigeria, Somalia, and Ghana.

With over 500 delegates and participants over the DRIF22 season, attendees will dissect the state of digital rights and inclusion in Africa. A media briefing will close the event.

