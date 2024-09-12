Muscat: Omantel is proud to announce its role as a technical partner for the upcoming Oman Science Festival 2024, taking place from 4th to 11th November 2024. This partnership underscores Omantel's ongoing commitment to fostering interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among youth, encouraging the development of their scientific and innovative capabilities.

Aligned with the company’s vision of leveraging digital technology to support education, Omantel will collaborate with the Ministry of Education to implement advanced technical programs tailored for students at various educational levels. The company will provide state-of-the-art technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality, to enhance students' learning experiences and open new avenues for scientific exploration.

Talal bin Said Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, emphasized the company's dedication to nurturing technical skills among young individuals, viewing this as a critical national investment in developing future talent and building capacity. "The Oman Science Festival offers an excellent platform to empower students and equip them with the skills needed to face future challenges," said Al Mamari. "Through our collaboration, we aim to inspire students to integrate science and technology into their educational journeys."

These initiatives aim to cultivate a forward-thinking generation adept at innovation and proficient in utilizing technology to enhance various aspects of daily life. The partnership between Omantel and the Oman Science Festival is expected to significantly enrich the scientific knowledge of youth, inspiring them to delve deeper into the realms of science and technology through engaging and interactive activities.

Omantel remains committed to contributing to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge ICT solutions to foster innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

