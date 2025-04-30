Riyadh,: New Murabba, a PIF company, successfully participated in the World Stadium and Arenas Summit. During its participation, New Murabba focused on its stadium, a landmark occasion, highlighting its commitment to enhancing urban living in Saudi Arabia.

Carl Schibrowski, Chief Development Officer, led the New Murabba delegation and participated in a panel discussion on positioning Saudi Arabia as a premier global sports destination. Ashwaq AlBabtain, Associate Director of Development, also presented the innovative vision behind the New Murabba Stadium.

The event brought together a dynamic group of industry leaders, stakeholders, and community members to explore the innovative and sustainable design of the New Murabba Stadium. Presentations outlining how the stadium will serve as a premier venue for international sporting events and an integral part of a thriving 15-minute city that champions inclusiveness and environmental consciousness captivated attendees.

Carl Schibrowski, CDO of New Murabba, said: “New Murabba Stadium is more than just a structure; it’s a manifestation of our commitment to sustainability, advanced technology, and community well-being. By 2032, we aim to redefine how future generations engage with sport, culture, and shared spaces.”

The positive feedback received reinforces New Murabba’s vision of creating a vibrant urban ecosystem that connects sports, tourism, and sustainability. With features such as low-carbon materials, circular systems, and universal accessibility, the New Murabba Stadium is set to host games for the FIFA World Cup 2034, as Saudi Arabia continues to make significant strides in hosting international sports events. This growing industry is key to the Kingdom's efforts to diversify its economy. The completion of the New Murabba Stadium is anticipated in 2032, marking a significant milestone in Riyadh's evolution as a global hub.