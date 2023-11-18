National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) saw close to 3,000 runners take part in its seventh annual run through the Emirate of Fujairah on Saturday 18th November, with Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif al-Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Body Building and Physical Fitness, presenting trophies and medals to the top runners in each of six categories.

Designed to raise awareness of the health benefits of a more active lifestyle, this year’s run saw strong participation from a wide range of runners, including some of the UAE’s best runners, fitness enthusiasts, casual runners, and many families.

A long-standing fixture on the UAE sporting calendar, the NBF Fujairah Run featured runs of 3km, 5km, and 10km, an 11km trail run, a team run, and a people of determination run, with all runners enjoying scenic routes which took them through the historic town of Fujairah and out into its picturesque surroundings, all set against a mountain backdrop.

The packed event programme delivered fun and fitness for all who took part, with trophies, medals and cash prizes totaling AED 95,000 on offer.

Commenting on the race, Vince Cook, CEO of NBF, said: “The aim of NBF’s annual run is to encourage active participation in sport from as wide a cross section of the community as possible. With this in mind, it was wonderful to see runners of all ages and fitness levels, from Fujairah and across the UAE, take part in this year’s run. I would like to congratulate every runner for their efforts, and look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at next year’s run.

He added: “Our annual run would not be the success it is without our sponsors, and I would also like to thank all of this year’s sponsors for their generous support, as we all work together towards a fitter, healthier community.”

The NBF Fujairah Run 2023 secured sponsorship from many partners, significantly strengthening the profile of this year’s run. They include: General Authority of Sports-UAE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Fujairah Natural Resource Corporation (FNRC), Port of Fujairah, Fujairah National Group (FNG), Fujairah Adventure Club, Fujairah National Driving Institute (FNDI), Global Marketing Systems Inc. (GMS), Maharaj and Rising Gym.

