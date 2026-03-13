(Updates prices; adds analyst note, context throughout)

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Friday, but remained on track for ​a sixth consecutive weekly ⁠gains, supported by this week's stronger crude oil market amid the escalating U.S.-Israeli ‌war with Iran.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.29% to $12.23-3/4 a ​bushel as of 0054 GMT.

Soybeans came under pressure from a decline in soyoil, which tracked a ​pullback in ​crude after the U.S. issued a 30-day waiver allowing countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea, easing supply concerns.

For the week, ⁠grain and oilseed futures were buoyed by theIran war-driven oil rally, analysts said.

"Grains rallied over the week to March 11, supported by a sharp rise in oil prices, which boosted sentiment towards biofuels and, by extension, demand for feedstocks including corn, soybeans and ​wheat," BMI, ‌a unit of ⁠Fitch Solutions, said.

Net ⁠U.S. soybean sales last week were broadly in line with trade expectations, though season-to-date sales fell ​nearly 19% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, traders are awaiting a key meeting between ‌U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi ⁠Jinping, at the end of the month for signals on China's future demand for U.S. soybeans.

On Thursday, Brazilian trade groups Abiove and Anec voiced "concerns" over the recent developments affecting soybean exports to China, after Cargill said it halted shipments to the Asian country because of changes in Brazil's inspection procedures.

Wheat rose 0.5% to $6.01-1/2 a bushel, supported by brisk export demand, but was on track for its first weekly loss in five partly due to abundant global supplies.

"We continue to expect CBOT-listed second-month ‌wheat futures to remain pressured by ample global supplies over ⁠2026 on an average annual basis, with modest intra-year price increases," ​BMI said.

Corn eased 0.05% to $4.62-1/4 a bushel, but was on course for its third consecutive weekly gains.

U.S. farmers are expected to plant fewer corn acres this spring, as rising ​fertiliser and fuel ‌costs- exacerbated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - ⁠push up production expenses.