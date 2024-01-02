Dammam: Najm for Insurance Services was honored by Eastern Province Governor HRH Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz for its participation in the Sixth International Traffic Safety Forum and Exhibition as the Official Traffic Safety Partner. The Saudi Society for Traffic Safety (SALAMA) organized the forum in the Eastern Province under the theme of “Artificial intelligence and big data for transportation and traffic safety.”

The Acting CEO of Najm Mr. Mohammed Yahya Al Shehri said, “We are proud of receiving this recognition, which is a testament to our continuous efforts to adopt awareness initiatives regarding the crucial importance of traffic safety. He also asserted that the motor vehicle insurance sector plays a critical role in enhancing awareness in the Kingdom and the region.”

At this forum, we showcased our commitment to reducing traffic accidents and supporting the development of the Kingdom's motor insurance industry in line with Vision 2030. Our pavilion highlighted Najm's efforts to organize traffic awareness campaigns launched in 2023. Through these campaigns, we aimed to alleviate traffic congestion, raise drivers' awareness about their driving responsibility, and respond to emergency accidents as quickly as possible. He added.

During the event, Najm showcased an innovative heat mapping system, surveillance systems, and field maps. This technology is designed to tackle high-risk accident sites, as identified by the heat map, and ultimately reduce accidents. By pinpointing the locations with the highest accidents, analyzing their causes, and working collaboratively with relevant authorities, this system has the potential to make a real difference in improving safety on our roads.

Najm for insurance services is a closed, unlisted joint stock company established in 2007 to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm also offers a complete range of solutions and services for citizens, residents, and visitors in 44 Saudi cities through a skilled Saudi workforce.