Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has announced a number of activities and sessions for the second day of the ‘Youth Knowledge Forum,’ held in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), from December 6 to 9, 2022. The agenda for the second day of the forum features a series of sessions that cover a broad range of topics.

The first session, which will be held in the Al-Joud ballroom at the Hilton Hotel, will highlight the significance of the Global Knowledge Index, MBRF’s key role in promoting and spreading knowledge, and the importance of the partnership with the UNDP to promote knowledge movement in Arab States region and the world. The first session will also analyse the notable results of the Global Knowledge Index.

The second session will bring together participants to discuss the integral role played by the United Nations (UN) in empowering the youth, under the slogan ‘The United Nations: Unified with the Youth,’ in addition to discussing the crucial role young volunteers in the UN. The session will also discuss ways to leverage several opportunities and strategies for supporting and encouraging youth across the globe. Additionally, the session will highlight The Global Program of Action for Youth that includes 15 areas, of youth priorities as well as the crucial role of the '2030 Flag Bearers' within the 2030 Agenda.

The third session will focus on the ‘Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting,’ and its role in attracting scientists and offering necessary training for young and aspiring scientists. In addition to this, it will host a discussion to exemplify the significance of major international awards that serve as an ideal platform to develop innovative solutions for various global challenges. The need to bridge the gap created by a lack of venues that allow young award recipients to explore their potential and celebrate their success stories will be a key topic of discussion.

A youth debate on entrepreneurship will be held during the fourth session of the forum's second day. Furthermore, the fifth session will present the concept of an advanced mindset and focus on the differences between uniqueness and self-esteem and humility, though all are main skills for learning. It will also discuss the significance of balancing content and communications, as well as encouraging young people to have a purpose rather than a goal.

The Entrepreneurship Hall will further host additional events to honour the achievements of several participants, such as Joud Khattab, Karim Almahayni, Al-Jamil Odeh, Fatima Al-Hallami, Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Seifeddine Trabelsi, Doa’a Al-Farrayeh, Dr. Abdulla Al Shaikh, Majd Tanbouz, and Ebrahim Yehya. The Leadership Hall, on the other hand, will hold sessions that celebrate the stories of other prominent participants, namely Jasem Bin Darwish, Badran Mohammed Elshenawy, Zainab Al-Mishrif, Saeed Alremeithi, Ghena Haikal, Ahlam Saeed, Muhammad Al-Ajmani, Omar Daoud, and Noora Al Zaabi.

The second day of the ‘Youth Knowledge Forum’ will further include a ceremony honouring the forum participants, as well as the conclusion of the in-person events. The forum will conduct its virtual activities and sessions on December 8 and 9, and will feature several panel discussions aimed at encouraging knowledge excellence among the next generation. A special emphasis will also be placed on the significance of advancing knowledge and development in the Arab countries, and the rest of the world.

