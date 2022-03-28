Undersecretary of MoF: “The ministry is always keen to participate in WGS sessions and contribute to supporting government visions and directions aimed at bolstering government work in the UAE” Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is participating in the World Government Summit (WGS) 2022 as a strategic partner. Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the event is held this year under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Governments’ on March 29 and 30 and in parallel with the closing of Expo 2020 Dubai. WGS 2022 will convene government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision makers, thought leaders, and specialists in financial, economic, and social affairs from different countries around the world. WGS 2022 is an inclusive platform that brings together countries’ leaders, governments, and international organisations and companies globally. This year, the summit will convene more than 4,000 participants from senior government officials, experts, and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments in more than 110 dialogue and interactive main sessions. The summit will also launch 20 in-depth knowledge reports that outline key topics on global governments’ agendas in partnership and cooperation with prominent global research institutions. His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, noted that WGS serves as a platform for discussions about the future and for exchanging government visions, initiatives, and experiences. This is to help advance the role of governments and elevate financial topics to build a pioneering economic and financial model that contributes to impacting lives of people positively based on the latest developments and future trends. His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to participate in the World Government Summit in line with its strategy to support innovation in financial work and its role as a strategic partner to the summit – being one of the most prominent global platforms to discuss future prospects and challenges facing government work worldwide. The ministry is always keen to participate in WGS sessions and contribute to supporting government visions and directions aimed at bolstering government work in the UAE”. Discussing global financial trends MoF is organising a series of specialised dialogue sessions on the sidelines of the WGS to deliberate the most prominent global financial trends and exchange global governments’ experiences and expertise in this sector, in order to contribute to achieving the country’s vision to develop the government work system and build a sustainable innovation-and-knowledge-based economy. On the first day of the WGS, MoF is organising an open session titled ‘Toward Growth Enhancing and Fairer International Tax System’ in cooperation with the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF). The session aims to highlight the importance of global tax system reforms as a gateway to sustainable development and deliberate how developing countries, including Arab countries, can benefit from the current reform efforts of the global tax system. His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Hamidy, Director General Chairman of the Board in the Arab Monetary Fund will moderate the session. His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Maait, Minister of Finance, Arab Republic of Egypt; His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance; Mr. Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the Center for Tax Policy and Administration at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Mr. Ruud De Mooij, Deputy Director in the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); and Mr. Daniel Witt, President, International Tax and Investment Center will attend the session. On the second day of the WGS, MoF, in collaboration with the IMF, will organise a high-level closed-door session titled ‘Climate Change’. Arab Finance Ministers and Heads of International Bodies will participate in the session to exchange views on the challenges of climate adaptation. MoF will also organise a session, titled ‘Back to Normal’, in cooperation with the World Bank to deliberate the importance of devising new economic policies and plans to accelerate recovery, especially that monitoring economic recovery requires understanding the ‘New Normal’ post the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa will moderate the session. His Excellency Dr. Esam Al-Wagait, Director of the National Information Center in Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mothanna Gharaibeh, and His Excellency Ahmed Darwish will participate in the session. MoF, as a strategic partner to the WGS, organises a number of specialised dialogue sessions every year to deliberate key topics under the theme ‘Accelerating the Global Economic Recovery’, in partnership with regional and international bodies.
