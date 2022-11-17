Lulu Group International won three awards including the Most Admired Responsible Retailer of the Year, Most Admired Omnichannel Retailer of the Year and Most Admired Retail Company of the Year, among several retailers who won titles at the prestigious RetailME Awards under 22 different categories.

Images RetailME received over 135+ nominations from retailers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt and more. All nominations were reviewed by a distinguished panel of jury members. More than 35 awards were given out on Tuesday (November 15, 2022) night to retail leaders from different companies across the region during the gala ceremony.

The awards recognised the achievements of retailers from the region who have had the courage to think out-of-the-box and bring innovative retail concepts and experiences equipped with emerging technologies and data that the world has access to today.

Some of Middle East’s most deserving retailers were felicitated at the gala ceremony at the annual Images RetailME Awards, held alongside the 11th Middle East Retail Forum (MRF).

Welcoming the delegates, Justina Eitzinger, Chief Operating Officer of Images RetailME, organiser of the Middle East Retail Forum and the Images RetailME Awards, said, “RetailME Awards has become the most coveted regional awards for the top performers and trendsetters in the retail industry in the Middle East. We are happy to honour the most admired retailers in the Middle East region at this prestigious award ceremony. We aspire to inspire more retail industry players to up their game and be recognized in the future for their good work. It was truly a privilege for me to go through all the nominations along with the jury and see all the retailer’s efforts unfold into tangible results of excellence this year.”

Images RetailME Awards aims to serve as a benchmark in the Middle Eastern retail industry by honouring best practices and efforts of the retail fraternity, which serves as a massive contributor to the overall economy. The categories were carefully designed to ensure equal opportunities to all verticals across the board.

List of the awardees

Categories Retailers

Most Admired Customer Service Initiative of the year ENOC AutoPro Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year Brands for Less Most Admired Retail Transformation of the Year 6thStreet.com Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Home & Housewares Homes R Us Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Footwear & Accessories Crocs Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Food & Grocery Grandiose Supermarket Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Fashion Splash Fashions Most Admired Responsible Retailers of the Year Apparel Group LuLu F5 Spinney's Most Admired Collaborations of the Year SKECHERS Danube Supermarket (Bin Dawood Group) Most Admired Emerging Tech Adopters of the Year 6thStreet.com Lenskart Most Admired Brand Campaigns of the Year Splash Fashions ALDO Mihyar Birkenstock LC Waikiki Most Admired E-commerce Retailer of the Year 6thStreet.com Most Admired Experiential Retailer of the Year ENOC Link Most Admired Omnichannel Retailer of the Year Lulu Group International Most Admired Online Innovations of the Year Aster Nessa Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Beauty & Wellness IZIL Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Children's Wear Babyshop Most Admired Store Designs of the Year Adidas Petzone Cocteau Dream Most Admired Store Managers of the Year Skechers - Rohitha Amarasinghe Nayomi - Nour Al Najjar

Most Admired Retail Personality of the Year Mohammad A. Baker, GMG Most Admired Retail Company of the Year Lulu Group International Images RetailME Excellence Awards (Editor's Choice) Threads Middle East RedTag DWELL

Images RetailME Awards

The Middle East Retail Forum and the Images RetailME Awards in 2022 was supported by MasterCard, Zebra Technologies, Adyen, Altavant, Kalandoor, Interstore I Schweitzer, Line Investments, Al Bayader, BinDawood Group, Rasasi, ENOC, XENO, Being Human, Xpandretail, Red Sea Mall, Board International, XENO, Fashinza, EZ Dubai, Tap Payments, Jiffy Software, Yango Deli Tech, Infobip, Vemco, Mishipay, Aruba, TRI, KPMG, Alpen Capital, Dalma Mall, PearlQuest and i-TEK, among others.

