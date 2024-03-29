Dubai: PRCA MENA, the Public Relations and Communications Association in the Middle East and North Africa, is pleased to announce that Gambit Communications’ Alexandra Richards and Sara Al Dehni have won the MENA Young Lions Competition 2024 for their #LendTheirVoice campaign. The star duo will go on to represent the MENA at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Responding to a brief set by Shamsaha, Alexandra and Sara beat a field of 16 teams. Each team had 24 hours to create a campaign that would help Shamsaha to target audiences from expanded regions, especially focusing on support to victims of GBV in Palestine and Sudan.

Sylvia Marcus, the Partnerships and Business Development Manager at Shamsaha, commented:

“At Shamsaha, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive positive change. Partnering with the PRCA MENA Young Lions Competition allows us to amplify our message of women's empowerment and protection throughout the Middle East, inspiring a new generation of advocates and change-makers.”

PRCA’s Head of EMEA, Monika Fourneaux MPRCA said:

“Each competing team has demonstrated exceptional skill and creativity. The breadth of innovative campaigns highlights the incredible diversity of young talent in our region. Congratulations to Alexandra and Sara for their outstanding achievement, and we extend our best wishes to them for success in Cannes. Thank you to all participants for your contributions, and we look forward to seeing you again next year.”

-Ends-

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

About Shamsaha:

Shamsaha is a non-profit organization based in Bahrain, focusing on women’s empowerment and protection throughout the Middle East. We are the first full-scale women’s crisis advocacy response program in the Middle East, providing 24/7 free and confidential crisis care for women victims of domestic abuse. With compassion and conviction, Shamsaha strives to amplify women’s potential. From breaking the silence around domestic violence to providing 24/7 crisis care to victims of abuse. Shamsaha engages in conversations about women’s empowerment and well-being and educating future generations to amplify women’s voices everywhere.

For more information visit: https://shamsaha.org/

