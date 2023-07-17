Mall of Egypt and Egyptian Clothing Bank have partnered on a booth to facilitate donations for less privileged families

“LOKAL” is expected to host more than 35 brands from 12th July to 12th September 2023

Cairo: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, announced the launch of “LOKAL” at Mall of Egypt; a pop up shop in collaboration with MAZ. From 12th July until 12th September, LOKAL will support the growth of more than 35 homegrown brands by providing a vital platform for their businesses to flourish.

LOKAL also aims to ease the challenges faced by small businesses and young entrepreneurs by providing access to physical retail spaces and networking opportunities, and additional avenues for connecting with their target audiences.

The summer pop up fortifies Majid Al Futtaim’s vision to be at the forefront of enabling local businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive, while stimulating local spending, and contributing to regional economic growth.

Mall of Egypt is also extending their support to the local community by offering Egyptian Clothing Bank a booth during the two months pop up, enabling them to accept monetary and clothing donations for families in need across Egypt.

By nurturing local brands and businesses, Mall of Egypt continues to contribute to a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, attracting visitors and fostering economic development within the community.

