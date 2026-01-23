Show to be held at ADNEC-owned Excel London during April 17-18, 2026

Dubai, UAE: The London Property Show 2026, the UK’s largest and longest-running residential property exhibition, bringing together the global property industry under one roof, is attracting increased participation from the UAE developers on the back of global buyers, particularly from Europe, emerging as one of the cornerstone investors in Dubai’s residential market.

The show with confirmed international representations from the UAE, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, Georgia, Morocco, The Gambia, and other high-potential destinations will be held at the ADNEC- owned Excel London during April 17-18, 2026.

“Market estimates put global investments driven by European buyers in Dubai’s property market as significantly high and continuing to grow. The UK leads the pack at a share of over 17 per cent, in the second slot after India at an estimated 22 per cent. Other European investors, particularly from France, Germany and Russia are in the top ten foreign investor nationalities,” said Raghu Pelakkatt, Global Advertisements, the entity which represents London Property Show in the UAE.

Iinvestments into the UAE from European buyers are driven by favourable currency movements and tax advantages, apart from superior yields in the range of 6-9 per cent incentivising investors to exit from low-yield European markets. The UAE’s Golden Visa advantage for investors buying an AED 2 million property is also significantly fueling the interest, while Dubai’s reputation as a tax-friendly safe haven adds yet another bonus to investments.

The show attracts a high-calibre audience of investors, developers, landlords, and property professionals. Over two dynamic days, the show attracts a powerful audience of investors, developers, landlords, agents, home buyers, and property professionals. Each year, leading UAE developers and real estate brands participate, including Emaar, Damac, Sobha, Nakheel, Danube, Meraas, Modon, Sotheby’s UAE, and many others making this a proven platform for UAE companies targeting UK and international investors.

