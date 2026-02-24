DUBAI, UAE,This February, as the global healthcare community convened in Dubai for World Health Expo, MillerKnoll helped shape the conversation around how clinical environments can better support the people who rely on them every day. The landmark gathering welcomed more than 270,000 professionals and 4,800 exhibitors from over 180 countries, serving as a catalyst for dialogue, innovation, and bold thinking about the future of healthcare delivery.

Planning for Clinical Practice

At the MillerKnoll showroom in Dubai, Dr. Michelle Ossmann, Global Director of Research at MillerKnoll, and Dr. Deborah Wingler, Global Practice Director of Applied Research at HKS, led a discussion on Planning for Clinical Practice for an audience of VIP healthcare leaders and decision-makers.

The conversation centered on a fundamental yet often overlooked principle: healthcare environments must be designed around the lived experiences of the patients, caregivers, and clinical staff. By prioritizing those realities, healthcare organizations can create spaces that do more than function efficiently—they can actively contribute to wellbeing, performance, and outcomes.

A Blueprint to Address Nurse Burnout

Later, Dr. Ossmann and Dr. Wingler took to the Future X stage at World Health Expo at Expo City Dubai to present Blueprint for Nurse Burnout, award-winning research tackling one of healthcare's most urgent challenges: the global nursing workforce crisis.

Completed and funded by CADRE, the study provides evidence-based insights into how environments, systems, and design strategies can mitigate fatigue, reduce cognitive overload, and better support frontline nurses. By examining the intersection of space, workflow, and human performance, the research underscores how thoughtful design can strengthen resilience across healthcare systems.

As Dr. Ossmann noted: "This research addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare today; nursing fatigue. It demonstrates how the design community can play a meaningful role in mitigating burnout and improving outcomes across healthcare globally."

The conversations sparked during World Health Expo reflect a broader shift in healthcare, from reactive problem-solving to proactive, human-centered innovation. At MillerKnoll, we believe that when research, design, and clinical insight converge, the result is more than a well-designed space. It is a more sustainable, supportive future for healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

