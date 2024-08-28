Majid Al Mansouri: “The exhibition is a testimony to the preservation of our rich Emirati culture and heritage as a legacy that we carry with pride.”

Hamid Al Dhaheri: “With the highest quality events and activities, the new edition of the exhibition will be exceptional in every aspect.”

Exhibition area covered has increased by a factor of 14 times for the current year’s edition compared to the event’s first edition in 2003.

The number of exhibiting companies will increase by 43 times – reaching 1,742 companies and brands – for this year’s edition compared to the first edition.

The number of participating countries has increased four times to reach 65 countries in the 2024 edition compared to 14 countries in the first edition.

The number of exhibiting companies has increased by 58.5% for the current year’s edition compared to the previous edition in 2023.

1,742 exhibiting companies and brands will be hosted compared to 1,425 in the last edition.

The total surface area covered by the exhibition will increase by 34% to more than 87,000 square metres compared to 65,000 square metres for last year’s edition.

The 65 countries from around the world participating in the exhibition will include 14 new countries

More than 250 new exhibiting companies and brands from around the world will participate.

The number of UAE national companies present will increase to 435 companies, representing 68% of the companies with international companies constituting 32% of those present.

This year’s edition will see the launch of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition badge for falcons participating in the exhibition and the auctions, along with the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, with a total prize value amounting to 760 thousand dirhams.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2024) will take place from 31 August to 8 September 2024, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

A a press conference held on 28 August in Abu Dhabi to announce the event's agenda was attended by His Excellency Majed Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, His Excellency Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group and Saad Al Hasani, Director of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, said: “The current edition of the exhibition constitutes a new beginning after a long journey extending over two decades by shaping a renewed success story reflecting the achievements of the country and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in these vital sectors.”

His Excellency added: “This achievement would not have been realised without the interest and continuous efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the care and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, President of the Emirates Falconers’ Club. In preserving and expressing our pride in our rich Emirati culture and heritage, I would like to extend my sincere thanks, appreciation and pride to their Highnesses, and my assurances that the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition will continue to develop and enhance its plans, projects, content and events on a permanent basis.”

Al Mansouri also stated that the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition has become an essential event that promotes Arab heritage and authentic traditions. The success of this event reflects the constructive cooperation between all the supporting parties participating in its organization and their tremendous efforts to ensure that local traditions were celebrated and shared with the world. Reflecting the vision of the UAE's wise leadership in supporting these vital sectors and preserving them for future generations, His Excellency added that the new edition of the exhibition was an exceptional opportunity in every sense of the word, thanks to the Emirates Falconers' Club's cooperation and strategic partnership with ADNEC Group in organising and holding the exhibition as a milestone event with innovative new features.

His Excellency stated that the exhibition had witnessed rapid changes since its first launch in 2003, with the surface area covered by the exhibition expanding from 6,000 square metres by a factor of 14 times to exceed 87,000 square metres for this year's edition. Over the same period, the number of exhibitors had increased from 40 companies at the first edition to reach 1,742 companies and brands this year - a growth rate representing a factor of 43 times.

With the exhibition expected to witness record participation by visitors from all over the world, the number of countries participating in the exhibition had also increased four times to reach 65 countries in the 2024 edition compared to only 14 countries at the first edition. In addition, more than 600 media representatives were expected to cover the various events at the exhibition.

Al Mansouri added “We aspire to present a distinctive version of the exhibition with a rich diversity of exhibitors and events, given ADNEC Group’s long-standing experience in organising leading international events and activities. This will be especially evident in the falcon auctions at this year's edition. In addition to the live physical auctions, online auctions will also be available for elite and rare falcons as a key feature of the exhibition’s activities.”

His Excellency also revealed that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the exhibition would witness the launch of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition badge for falcons participating in the exhibition. With accompanying auctions in four categories, this reflected the wise leadership’s keenness to develop this vital sector and enhance its competitiveness. For both regional and international participating falcons at the exhibition, the badge would qualify them to join the next rounds of the His Highness the President of the State's Cup Championship for the season 2024-2025. Total prizes available would amount to 760,000 dirhams divisible by 190,000 dirhams for the first ten places in each category.

Al Mansouri explained that the Supreme Organising Committee of the event is looking forward to building the future and honouring the past through a leading global event dedicated to hunting and equestrian enthusiasts. This year's edition would further enhance Abu Dhabi’s legacy and position as a pioneer in the hunting, equestrian and falconry sectors and a driving force shaping values ​​and practices to be transmitted through generations.

Al Mansouri also pointed out that the new edition would witness a significant presence of exhibiting companies, falconers, and hunting and heritage sports enthusiasts from the Arabian Gulf countries, which reflects the depth of the distinguished relations between these nations. These shared bonds were reflected in the common cultural heritage that brings them together and the efforts made towards preserving the sports of historic generations as well as the promotion of sustainable hunting.

For his part, Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This year's edition will enjoy record participation by major local and international companies specialised in various sectors, with the number of exhibiting companies increasing by more than 58.5% compared to the previous edition in 2023. In addition, the number of exhibiting companies and brands has increased to 1,742 compared to the previous edition.”

He revealed that the total area of ​​the exhibition had increased by 34% to reach more than 87,000 square metres, compared to 65,000 square metre in last year’s edition. The exhibition would attract participation from 65 countries from around the world, including 14 new countries, and more than 250 new exhibiting companies from different countries.

Al Dhaheri added that 435 national companies would participate in the exhibition, which would amount to 68% of the exhibiting companies with the remaining 32% being international companies. This level of participation confirmed the significant progress made by national industries specialised in these vital sectors and the role played by the exhibition in enhancing the sector's competitiveness and ability to access global markets.

His Excellency also noted the record growth in all the performance indicators for this year's exhibition reflected the tremendous effort from ADNEC Group's work teams in cooperation with the Emirates Falconers Club to ensure that the event would befit the reputation and status of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the regional and international levels. By emphasising its position as a global platform through which the country’s rich cultural heritage was showcased, the exhibition helped enhance the nation’s capabilities and preserve its cultural and environmental heritage for future generations. The exhibition also played an important role in attracting industry leaders and specialized companies from the five continents of the world to establish partnerships and add value to the national economy.

Al Dhaheri stressed that ADNEC Group’s organisation of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition demonstrated the group’s keenness to implement the vision of the wise leadership in developing the business tourism, exhibitions and conferences sector. The Group was also focused on expanding the scope of existing exhibitions related to heritage, culture, environmental tourism, and the preservation and sustainability of wildlife.

Saad Al-Hasani, ADIHEX Event Director, said: “ADIHEX has continually evolved by embracing innovation while also staying true to the core values of Emirati culture and heritage. This year's edition introduces 13 new features while enhancing the11 sectors that will offer visitors an even richer experience. The unique auctions we host are a particular highlight, celebrating the timeless traditions and wildlife of our nation while providing a platform for enthusiasts to connect with the essence of Emirati craftsmanship and culture. Through our combined efforts, the 21st edition of ADIHEX will provide an exceptional and unique experience for all visitors and exhibitors.

Al-Hasani stressed that this year's exhibition would offer many exclusive and unique offers that would be of interest to international exhibitors and visitors alike; including, but not limited to, the inaugural participation of the Zayed National Museum with a display of the museum’s collections of falconry, and hunting, in addition to other new activities and displays.

The 11 sectors at ADIHEX offer a comprehensive exploration of traditional and modern outdoor pursuits, catering to a diverse range of interests. The Hunting, Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector highlights the latest advancements in firearms and accessories, while the Hunting Tourism & Safari sector presents opportunities for global adventures. Preservation of Culture and Heritage sector highlights the event’s commitment to safeguarding Emirati traditions, ensuring that the rich history of the UAE is celebrated and passed down to future generations, while Arts & Crafts sector celebrates creativity through traditional and contemporary works, allowing visitors to explore various local and regional artistic techniques whilst distinguished artists can offer guidance, share their expertise and showcase their incredible work.

The Recreational Vehicles & Motorhomes sector caters to enthusiasts of mobile living, while the Fishing Equipment & Marine Sports sector attracts those passionate about water-based activities. The Outdoor Leisure Vehicle & Equipment sector and the Hunting & Camping Equipment sectors provide everything needed for outdoor adventures. Veterinary Products & Services offer insights into animal care, while the Falconry sector pays tribute to this ancient sport, celebrating its deep-rooted significance in Emirati culture and the wider region. Finally, the Equestrian sector brings together horse enthusiasts with captivating displays of equestrian arts and a wide selection of high-quality equipment. Each sector plays a vital role in showcasing the multifaceted nature of outdoor and cultural activities at ADIHEX.

Whether they are hunting and equestrian enthusiasts or looking to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage, visitors to ADIHEX can explore cultural exhibitions, breathtaking traditional performances, and live historical displays that celebrate the rich heritage of the UAE at the 11 enhanced sectors.

Through the outstanding range of features and activities at this year's Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, visitors will be able to enjoy many superb offers and events. With a wide range of options available, those attending the exhibition can explore and purchase hunting products and equipment, connect with leading manufacturers and suppliers, and enter raffles with the chance of winning a wide range of gifts generously provided by sponsors throughout all the days of the exhibition.