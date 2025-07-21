Dushanbe, Tajikistan – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan to establish strategic collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence.

The signing ceremony took place during the Tajikistan-UAE Business Forum in Dushanbe and was attended by UAE Minister of Economy H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan H.E. Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi.

The MoU outlines a strategic collaboration to support the growth of Tajikistan’s AI ecosystem. The Ministry was represented by Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, and Presight was represented by Maxat Koshumbayev, regional director of Central Asia operations.

Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, said:

“We are excited to engage with Presight on furthering Tajikistan’s AI ecosystem. Our nation has pioneered the full supply chain of AI—from green AI compute to frontier synthetic data applications and introduction of AI in the school curriculum. We view Presight as a strategic AI partner for Area AI, our global AI technopark, with plans for joint AI deployments in smart cities, industry and infrastructure.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Maxat Koshumbayev commended Tajikistan for their digital transformation vision:

“Presight is proud to support Tajikistan’s national AI strategy leveraging Presight’s global expertise through innovation, infrastructure and talent development. We believe this collaboration will bring lasting value to the country’s digital future and contribute to regional technological development.”

Under the MoU, the parties intend to cooperate in areas including the piloting of AI-powered government and enterprise solutions in key sectors such as smart cities, energy, and cybersecurity. The MoU also includes the creation of a joint working group to coordinate pilot projects, support the transfer of technologies, and explore AI-driven innovation across the country.

In addition, the parties will explore AI-based operational solutions for critical infrastructure such as the Dushanbe International Airport.

The collaboration is a testament to the growing economic and technological ties between Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates, and reflects Presight’s commitment to advancing digital transformation across Central Asia.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.