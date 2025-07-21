Singapore – Mr Ahmed Al Ketbi, Deputy Ambassador and Head of Economic Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Singapore, attended a guided tour of the UAE Pavilion at the Global Property Expo, where leading developers showcased new opportunities across the Emirates. He then delivered special remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the Expo on 18 July 2025, reinforcing the UAE’s growing prominence as a global real estate investment destination.

The UAE outperforms global markets in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the real estate sector. In 2023, the UAE ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 16th globally for FDI inflows, with a record USD 23 billion in foreign investments, according to the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2024. Dubai alone attracted AED 39.1 billion (USD 10.6 billion) in FDI during the first half of 2023, across over 600 projects, making it the top city in the world for greenfield FDI for the second consecutive year (Dubai FDI Monitor, 2024).

Speakers at a key conference session, “The Modern Oasis – Residential Investment in the Middle East”, featuring Khaled Assaf (Marjan) and Dr Andrew B. Jones (Richmind), moderated by Louissa Thomas (Levella Global) reiterated that the region’s integrated developments, forward-thinking urban planning, and investment incentives, are attracting international attention.

The speakers mentioned that the UAE’s strong performance is bolstered by tax-free income, 100% foreign ownership in designated zones, long-term residence visas tied to property investment, and government-backed urban development initiatives. In comparison to mature Western markets, the UAE offers higher yields, faster capital appreciation, and a favourable regulatory environment — solidifying its position as a global investment leader.

UAE Pavilion Highlights:

DAMAC Properties

Established in 2002, DAMAC is one of the Middle East’s leading luxury real estate developers with projects across the GCC, Middle East, Canada, Maldives, and the UK. Offerings at the Expo included multi-million square-foot residential communities, branded residences (e.g. Roberto Cavalli), and investment properties eligible for the UAE Golden Visa – such as SGD 400,000 one-bedroom apartments in Dubai with zero tax and freehold titles.

Emaar Properties

One of the world’s most valuable real estate developers, Emaar presented landmark residential, retail and hospitality developments. With a net asset value of over USD 48 billion, the company is renowned for its design excellence, build quality, and lifestyle integration.

Marjan LLC

As Ras Al Khaimah’s leading master developer, Marjan is setting the benchmark in large-scale, sustainable urban development. From Al Marjan Island – a luxury resort destination – to RAK Central, a smart and sustainable business hub, Marjan offers prime plots for hospitality, commercial, and residential investments. The upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort will be the Middle East’s first integrated casino resort.

Richmind

Richmind unveiled its flagship project OYSTRA – an architectural icon designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. Located on Marjan Island and positioned steps away from the upcoming Wynn Casino, OYSTRA combines serene beachfront living with high-energy entertainment. With its 360° infinity pool, curated retail and wellness experiences, and limited inventory, OYSTRA offers exceptional lifestyle and investment potential. The project is drawing attention from global investors seeking high ROI and long-term capital appreciation.

Vakson Group

With more than 55 years of expertise in Dubai real estate, Vakson offers development, brokerage, leasing, facilities management and advisory services. The group supports a wide range of asset classes, from luxury residential, to staff housing, and industrial real estate.

The UAE Pavilion was a highlight at the Global Property Expo, offering investors access to some of the Middle East’s most visionary developments.

About Global Property Expo | Singapore 2025

The Global Property Expo, hosted by JLL, is a premier international real estate event that took place between July 18-20, 2025, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. This exclusive platform connects investors, developers, and industry leaders, featuring a curated exhibition of residential properties from Australia, Japan, the Middle East, the U.S., and Europe. Two conference tracks will explore sustainable investment, PropTech, and smart city innovations, alongside networking and wealth creation insights. As Asia Pacific investment in real estate surges, this event positions Singapore as a gateway to global residential real estate opportunities. Learn more at globalpropertyexpo.com.