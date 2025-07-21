Dubai, UAE – Under the patronage of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR); the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2025, the region’s most anticipated human resources and workplace innovation event, is proud to announce a growing roster of prestigious sponsors and partners that will support and elevate this year’s edition; taking place from 16–18 September 2025 at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, Dubai.

Organized by the Society for Human Resource Management Middle East & North Africa (SHRM MENA), this landmark event is set to welcome over 3,000 global and regional attendees, including C-suite executives, policymakers, leading HR professionals, and changemakers from across MENA, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

This year’s official sponsors Emdad Al Khebrat , Tharwah & Academy Of Learning represent a cross-section of industry leaders and innovation-driven enterprises committed to shaping the future of work. Their support is instrumental in bringing to life a conference experience that celebrates leadership, digital transformation, and inclusive work cultures.

A Storm of Opportunity: Insights from SHRM’s Global Leader

Reflecting on today’s dynamic HR landscape, Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM President & CEO, shared: “A storm is coming for HR! Our sponsors Emdad Al Khebrat, Tharwah & Academy Of Learning will drive many forces that will come together at one time,” he said, adding that HR leaders must “run toward the storm”

Mr. Vivek Arora, Managing Director of SHRM MENA added saying, “With the generous support of FAHR and our committed sponsors, SHRM MENA 2025 is shaping up to be an unparalleled platform—uniting over 3,000 HR professionals, policymakers, and C‑suite leaders to co-create the future of work in the region and beyond.”

SHRM MENA 2025 sets the tone for forward-thinking dialogue, policy breakthroughs, and business connections that matter. Over 50 global thought leaders and influencers will headline sessions on HR tech, leadership resilience, sustainability, DEI, and talent mobility; all aimed at equipping today’s leaders with the tools to navigate a complex workforce landscape.

Beyond the powerful agenda, SHRM MENA 2025 serves as a prime engagement platform for organizations seeking to align with high-impact audiences and cutting-edge insights. Sponsors benefit from:

High-visibility branding before a captive regional and international audience

Curated networking through VIP receptions, C-suite luncheons, and executive meetups

Hands-on product showcases in the HR Innovation & Tech Expo

Event Details:

Dates: 16–18 September 2025

Location: Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE

Registration: Early-bird tickets are available now at shrmmena.org

Sponsorship & Exhibitor Opportunities: Contact Vivek Arora at shrm.mea@shrm.org

About SHRM MENA:

SHRM MENA is the regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR membership organization with over 340,000 members across 183 countries. SHRM empowers HR professionals and business leaders with the tools, resources, and global network required to create better workplaces and foster organizational transformation.

For Media Queries, kindly connect with:

PAZ Marketing and PR Management

Zeina Akkawi or

Ms. Kristie Templa

kristie@pazmarketing.com

Sponsorship & Exhibitor Opportunities:

Armand Chebbo at Armand.Chebbo@shrm.org