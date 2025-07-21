Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Top Egyptian Bank in Overall Performance Indicators for 2025" by the World Union of Arab Bankers (WUAB). This accolade reflects the strength of FABMISR’s business model and the thoughtful execution of its strategy, which centers on innovation and delivering real value to clients.

The bank has continued to achieve strong performance, driven by high operational efficiency and adaptability in responding to economic changes. This growth not only reflects the strength of FABMISR’s financial performance but also affirms its ability to continue delivering integrated banking solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses, supporting their financial and investment goals.

FABMISR continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Egypt’s economy through the financing of strategic projects and the expansion of financial inclusion. The bank remains committed to staying ahead of market trends and meeting customer needs through advanced digital solutions and long-term partnerships that drive inclusive growth and national development.

Through its strong global presence as part of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, FABMISR also facilitates access to international markets for Egyptian businesses, enabling trade and foreign direct investment opportunities that foster sustainable economic growth.

The WUAB’s awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious events in the Arab banking community, honoring outstanding achievements of banks, bankers, ministers, and governors. Receiving this award reaffirms FABMISR’s standing as a trusted banking partner and a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/