Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos and discussed holding the second edition of the Egyptian-American Economic Forum in 2026, according to a statement.

The meeting addressed ways to advance and foster relations between Egypt and the US, noted Mohamed El-Shennawy, Spokesman for the Presidency.

President El-Sisi stressed the importance of boosting cooperation in various fields and achieving the interests of both sides.

The meeting also touched upon enhancing coordination between the two countries on various regional issues to achieve stability in the region.

For his part, Boulos lauded Egypt's role in promoting regional peace and security.