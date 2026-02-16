Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade has fully leased Building A5 to Nestlé Egypt, a globally renowned fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) multinational, according to a press release.

Such a move reflects Bonyan’s continued success in attracting top-tier tenants to its Grade-A portfolio and anchors its position as a leading real estate operating company in Egypt.

Upon the deal terms, Nestlé Egypt will occupy the entire 6,888 square meters to support the growth of its Nestlé Business Services (NBS) Shared Services organization.

The lease agreement has a six-year term starting in March 2026, at a monthly rental rate of $30.4 per square meter, with an annual escalation of 5%.

Total rental revenues from A5 are projected to reach EGP 834.0 million.

Acquired off-plan in November 2023 through a structured seven-year payment plan, and following its official delivery, the asset is now recognized on Bonyan’s balance sheet and expected to turn cash-flow positive this year.

With A5 fully paid down by 2030, this asset will stand as a testament to Bonyan’s disciplined execution and long-term commitment to sustainable value creation.

This announcement follows the recent delivery of A5 in September 2025, the company’s ninth operational asset.

The group’s CEO commented: “The full leasing of Building A5 to Nestlé Egypt is a strong endorsement of our portfolio’s quality, strategic locations, and strong tenant relationships.”

“Securing such a global brand immediately following the building’s delivery demonstrates our ability to execute with precision and capture value swiftly. This achievement reinforces our position as Egypt’s leading platform for premium income-generating commercial real estate and marks another step forward in our sustainable growth journey.”