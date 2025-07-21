Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, has been selected by Protium, the UK’s largest green hydrogen developer, as the foundation of its digital industrial intelligence platform that will drive faster development of its innovative green energy solution.

By deploying AVEVA solutions to date, Protium has reduced time spent by staff on process simulation by 30%, increased reliability by 15%, and helped identify targets to reduce maintenance spend by 15%. Protium looks to save 256,000 tons of CO2 per year, and projects that AVEVA solutions will help it save an additional 5-10% by optimising process design and utility consumption.

“Our collaboration with Protium brilliantly illustrates AVEVA’s commitment to enabling industrial sustainability,” comments Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA. “Leading the transition to net zero through emerging technologies requires flexible digital infrastructure. The data platform we’ve developed for Protium is tailored to manage a resilient and agile digital infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, leveraging the full potential of Protium’s industrial intelligence.”

“Green hydrogen is a key stepping stone in the UK’s ambition to cut CO2 emissions by 1 million tonnes a year by 2030. Achieving this goal cost-effectively and reliably will depend on building the right infrastructure and operating it efficiently. By working closely with AVEVA, we’ve developed the right set of digital tools to enable Protium to deliver green hydrogen at scale – critical at this point when we are about to open a second hydrogen production plant and growing our project portfolio,” adds Jon Constable, COO, Protium.

Protium designs, develops, finances, owns, and operates green hydrogen solutions for clients across multiple markets to achieve net zero energy emissions. Protium’s digital industrial intelligence platform will leverage AVEVA software to collect, contextualise, analyse, and visualise asset performance and operations data in an integrated digital twin. This digital twin can also detect faults and perform error analysis while providing critical visibility and insights to the team working throughout Protium’s value chain. With AVEVA’s solutions, Protium will benefit from smart monitoring and control, certified and proven electricity origin, plant operations optimisation, minimised downtime and increased reliability.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

About Protium

Protium is a UK-based hydrogen solutions provider for project operators, developers, and investors. Founded in 2019, Protium develops projects through their full lifecycle to support the deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Through Protium’s operational assets, companies can access electrolytic hydrogen powered by renewables today. https://protium.green