DUBAI, UAE – Virtual sessions of the Knowledge Summit are set to take place between March 16 to 18, 2022, in the presence of elite international experts, thinkers, and knowledge leaders. The virtual sessions follow the conclusion of the Summit’s events held at the EXPO 2020 Dubai from March 14-15, 2020, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the theme ‘Knowledge: Protecting Humanity and the Planet in the Pandemic.’

Virtual sessions continue to have wide knowledge momentum, with in-depth discussions focused on addressing questions that are of relevance to the youth and their future, including: How can emerging technologies support innovative leadership? How will technology influence the future of work? Can generation X keep up with future work technologies? Is it possible to design environment friendly infrastructure? How can we utilize technology to improve water security? What are the solutions to addressing youth mental health, especially in low-income countries? How can education be made affordable and more interactive through virtual reality? How can data, knowledge, and experience be best utilized to achieve excellence?

The list of speakers for the virtual sessions includes Dr. Habiba Al Marashi, Founder of Liberty Dental Clinic, Dima Najm, Managing Director – Education for Employment, UAE, Journalist Nashaat Eldehy, CEO of TeN TV, Sunil Lalvani, Founder & CEO: Project Maji, Eric Tsui, Associate Director of Knowledge Management and Innovation Research Centre (KMIR), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Libby Giles, Global Citizenship Education Director, New Zealand Centre for Global Studies.

The virtual session will be discussing several themes over the next three days, most notably ‘Effective Leadership During Crisis: Transforming Cultures & Driving Innovation’, ‘Reinventing Jobs and Employment’, ‘Water Security: A Cornerstone for Economic, Social and Environmental Development’, ‘SDG-Based Learning: Qualifying Young Changemakers’, ‘Co-Creating a Resilient Future: Disability-Inclusive Societies’, ‘Knowledge Management and Big Data in Business: An Industry 4.0 Perspective’, ‘Thinking Like a Global Citizen: A defining Moment for Global Citizenship’, and ‘Coexistence and synergies in the marine space.’