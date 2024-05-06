Abu Dhabi: Organised by the EU Delegation to the UAE in partnership with the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, a cultural centre by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, is organizing the European Film Festival in Abu Dhabi from 12 to 16 May 2024. This event aims to strengthen cultural relations and exchange between the UAE and the EU countries through cinema.

The festival will showcase a selection of 10 unique European films, presented by the embassies and cultural institutes of EU member states: Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovenia, and Sweden.

The festival will take place in the heart of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, with screenings at the theatre of the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. Admission to the festival is free of charge, with the aim of providing a cultural experience that introduces Emirati audiences to European cultural and cinematic diversity, as well as to exchange expertise and knowledge in the field of cinema.

The festival will also offer an opportunity for emerging talents, students, and aspiring screenwriters and directors to benefit from a workshop on the art of screenwriting and storytelling. The workshop will be led by a European film expert, with the aim of deepening ties and cooperation between experts from the EU and the UAE, promoting dialogue and cultural exchange, and supporting local talent through the sharing of best practices and experiences.

H.E. Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE, said:

"Cinema is one of the most influential mediums in modern society. Films help us see the world from different perspectives and learn about other cultures. The European Union believes in the importance of strengthening human connection through culture and art, including cinematography. By investing in cultural and artistic fields we help promote the values of coexistence, tolerance, dialogue, and the exchange of ideas. We hope that through the European Film Festival we can present unique films that will introduce the Emirati audience to the diverse cultures of European countries and their creative industries."

H.E. Lucie Berger praised the constructive cooperation and fruitful partnership with the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi, a prominent cultural and historical landmark in the heart of Abu Dhabi. The Cultural Foundation plays a pivotal role in preserving Emirati culture, heritage, and arts, and in consolidating cultural exchange between the UAE and various countries around the world, including the EU.

It is worth noting that the European Film Festival is one of the global initiatives organized by the European Union in more than 90 countries around the world. To learn more about the European Film Festival Abu Dhabi and its programme, visit www.euff.ae.

About the EU Delegation to the UAE

With the growing need to strengthen dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates, and to represent EU interests in the region, the EU Delegation to the UAE was established in 2013. The delegation is part of a network of over 140 EU delegations around the world. Through a wide range of tasks, including representing EU institutions in the UAE, strengthening bilateral relations, and engaging with civil society, media, and international organizations, the delegation seeks to enhance the partnership between the EU and the UAE, as well as their shared values.

For more information about the EU Delegation to the UAE, please visit the website at https://www.eeas.europa.eu/delegations/united-arab-emirates

About the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi

Opened in 1981 under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Cultural Foundation was the United Arab Emirates’ first multi-purpose community centre, a public institution with a mandate to foster and nurture cultural consciousness for all citizens of the recently unified UAE. Placed next to the historic Qasr al Hosn, this building fundamentally represented a new outlook on the role of culture in the modern UAE, with the introduction of the first national library, a theatre, and a multi-purpose exhibition hall. Between 2009 and 2018, Cultural Foundation underwent extensive conservation measures including repairs, rehabilitation, and some adaptive reuse. Its much-anticipated reopening took place in December 2018.

Cultural Foundation presents a cutting-edge visual arts programme of exhibitions, workshops, and events. It also showcases a world-class, contemporary, and home-grown performing arts programme in its newly renovated 900-seat theatre. It has transformed its library to become the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library. The state-of-the-art facility presents innovative hands-on learning programmes for children and families.

Karim Djouimai

Press and Information Officer

Delegation of the European Union to the United Arab Emirates