IIFA is set to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022 at Yas Island’s new state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena

Laser Book News to present the IIFA Weekend.

Hosts: Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul

Performers: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar & Nora Fatehi

Global Voting open to everyone HERE

UAE: The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema- the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is all set to unite the world to showcase cinematic excellence, bringing its global brand presence to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022.

The highly anticipated NEXA IIFA Awards will witness electrifying performances by Bollywood megastars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar & Nora Fatehi among others at the most coveted annual ceremony that promises to be a mélange of glitz, glamour and entertainment.

The grandiose global event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The organizers also announced that the star-studded IIFA Weekend would be presented by Laser Book News, the fastest - growing news and opinions platform along with official travel partner Ease My Trip - one of India’s leading online travel aggregators, cause partner for gender equality – Woosh washing expert and associate sponsor Krisumi Corporation.

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island. The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. (*Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited stands committed to IIFA continuing their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition as the Title Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. As the world looks forward to this year's celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized not just as a globally broadcast and streamed event but an institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognized as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

Kartik Aaryan added saying, “As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling. In 2018, after Hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year.”

Sara Ali Khan said, “IIFA is a genuinely inspirational global platform that has always set the way for placing Indian cinema on a worldwide stage, honouring and recognizing the brilliance inside our industry with its annual ceremony at an international destination and has continued to do so with tenacity. I am honoured to be a part of the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay. Can’t wait to connect with the IIFA fans and enthusiasts from across the world.”

Divya Khosla Kumar, added saying, “IIFA, represents the mammoth outreach of Indian cinema and as a major international event beyond the Indian shores, IIFA has truly taken it to glorious pinnacles bringing the world of Indian cinema to life for existing and new audiences. I am honoured and looking forward to my performance at the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Nora Fatehi, said "I am really excited as it is not only my first time at the IIFA but also because it is a one-of-a-kind performance for everyone. It has all elements of entertainment and a huge surprise as well! As an artist, I'm really glad to be a part of the 22nd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, which is bringing Indian cinema and culture to a global platform, as it resonates with my idea of elevating and promoting cross-cultural diversities across the globe."

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

FOR FURTHER DETAILS VISIT

About IIFA (International Indian Film Academy)

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year travels to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience. www.iifa.com

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining and retail destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and eight hotels, including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, the soon to be Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination.

For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall. With hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

