Muscat, Oman – Justin Jacob, the accomplished Revenue Director of Sheraton Oman Hotel, has been honored with the prestigious Future Leader Of The Year award by Hotelier Middle East at the GM Awards ceremony. The event focused on the Middle East and North Africa’s general managers and their leadership teams on May 28th.

The GM Awards is a landmark event celebrating exceptional leadership and management talent in the hospitality industry. The shortlists for each category were meticulously crafted from over 500 nominations, with the final winners and highly commended individuals and teams selected by a distinguished panel of industry and leadership experts.

Justin Jacob’s recognition as Future Leader Of The Year is a testament to his outstanding achievements and unwavering dedication to excellence. Over the past nine years, Justin has taken on nine different roles, earning 18 awards and nominations along the way. His impressive credentials include eight certifications from prestigious institutions such as Cornell and Harvard on industry topics such as Global Business, Asset Management Executive Leadership and he has successfully led seven state-of-the-art projects.

Adding to his impressive lineage, Justin's father PJ Jacob was a hotelier during UAE's formative years and was a prominent finance professional in Al Habtoor group at that time. This legacy of excellence and leadership has clearly influenced Justin's own remarkable career trajectory.

For Media Enquiries:

Salma@whitelabelmedia.me

Sameer@whitelabelmedia.me