Dubai, UAE: Earlier today, Italy celebrated the opening of WETEX (Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition) and Dubai Solar Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre with 51 Italian companies, its largest presence ever.

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, the Italy Pavilion (hosting 45 of the 51 Italian exhibitors) is located in Hall 6 and houses companies specialised in the manufacturing of components and providing technologically advanced solutions for the renewable energy sector.

Italy fully supports the Dubai Government’s vision to build a sustainable future and WETEX plays an important role in driving discussions around the topic and presenting the latest technologies for a greener future and economy.

Technologies for the renewable energy sector have been steadily increasing over the last years, reaching a value of Euro 4.6 billion in 2021; Italy’s global reputation as having a strong tradition in manufacturing has been further bolstered thanks to an increase of 15.6% to Euro 2.7 billion in the overall country’s export from the previous year.

Italy is at the forefront when it comes to circular economy application in Europe, and its national recovery plan (PNRR) dedicated over two billion euros to applying efficient circular economy strategies, providing infrastructure for green and resilient waste management and collection.

At 79.5%, Italy recycles more special and urban refuse than any other European county (Germany 69%, France 66% and Spain 49%), and is well ahead of the European average at 48.6%. A result that leads to an annual reduction in emissions amounting to 23 million equivalent tonnes of petrol and 63 million equivalent tonnes of CO2. Around 50% of the recycled waste is turned into materials that can be reused in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

With a score of 268 points out of 300, Italy leads the way in Europe with its efficiency index for using resources. An indicator that takes into consideration productivity when using raw materials, water, energy and the intensity of GHG emissions. A figure above the European average (147 points) and that of Germany (157), France (152) and Spain (142).

His Excellency Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, said: “Italy’s relation with the UAE is long-standing and diverse, with cooperation in many different sectors and potential for more. The main areas of mutual interest range from innovation to renewable energy and water solutions, from technology to infrastructure, SMEs, startups, smart cities and the circular economy – all key in the UAE Vision to build a future economy.

Italy is Europe's second largest manufacturer and the world’s sixth country exporting technologies used exclusively for renewable energy. This puts Italian companies in a strong position to share their expertise at the 24th edition of WETEX. In order to affirm its pledge to a green transition, our country has developed an Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate, which aims to increase its share of renewables to 32 per cent by 2030.”

When it comes to the UAE, Italy is the fourth exporting country of technologies used exclusively in renewable energy sources. Air or vacuum pumps, air or other gas compressors and fans, extractor or recycling hoods with built-in fans, account for almost 50% of the market share, while diodes, transistors and photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells are part of the category that saw the biggest spike in request from one year to the other (+127% in the first semester of 2022), followed by engines and driving machines with 56% increase in the value of goods imported to the UAE until June 2022.

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said, “Italy and the United Arab Emirates are fully aligned in their efforts to tackle the current climate challenges and WETEX is the ideal platform to further develop the bilateral trade relationship in the renewable energy sector.

“With Euro 154 million worth of products exported to the UAE in 2021, Italy is the second European supplier to this country when it comes to technologies for the renewable energy sector. The Italian export industry has been consolidating and growing over the years and registered a 14% increase last year versus the 2020.

“We are back at WETEX with even more skilled Italian companies as sustainability is a priority in our agenda; our motto this year is “sustainability is sustainabITALY.” concluded Mr Scarpa.

During the three-day fair, visitors can meet with Italian manufacturers and service providers who offer advanced solutions to environmental and food sanitation, integrated waste treatments, environmental rehabilitation plants, water treatments, dewatering equipment, chemical dosing, seawater desalination plants, alternative fuels, metering pumps, laboratory testing, renewable energy systems, and plants for civil use and agriculture.

Exhibitors at the ITALY pavilion:

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

