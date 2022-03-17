Dubai, UAE: 9 Italian companies representative of the Italian creativity in various fields and all connected to the main theme of Expo - Connecting minds, creating the future - and to its 3 sub-themes - Opportunity, Mobility, Sustainabiliy - presented their innovative projects and technologies at the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 yesterday. These companies were carefully selected by the Italian Trade Agency as part of the initiatives developed by the M.P.M.I. (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) Team.

M.P.M.I. is an Italian organization that organizes promotional and training initiatives aimed at supporting the exports of Italian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. It includes Italian public institutions as well as 12 business associations that are part of it: ABI - Italian Banking Association; Alliance of Italian Cooperatives (AGCI, Confcooperative, Legacoop); CIA - Italian Farmers; Coldiretti; CNA - National Confederation of Crafts and Small and Medium Enterprises; Confagricoltura; CONFAPI - Italian Confederation of Small and Medium Private Industry; Confartigianato; Confcommercio - Businesses for Italy; Confesercenti; Confimi Industria; Confindustria - Small Industry.

The Italian economy is based on a large network of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, representing the majority of employment in the country. Among them, there are many highly innovative companies that, due to their small size and limited investment capacity, have not yet succeeded on international markets.

Daniele Vaccarino, President MPMI Group, said: “Today we have given a clear picture of the production, engineering and cultural capacity and of the creativity of Italian small and medium sized enterprises. We have brought to the Italy Pavilion at Expo a part of the production system that is fundamental for the Italian economy.

Our "mission" is to spread the culture of internationalization among small Italian companies, promoting their capabilities and competitiveness on foreign markets.”.

Giovani Bifulco, Senior Officer ITA, who moderated the Seminar said: “The company that were on stage today share an innovate spirit, a creative DNA and a drive toward digitalization. I am proud to see what Italian enterprenuers are capable of. Their unique abilities and flexibily will make them succeed in the international market.”

The event gave these 9 companies the opportunity to pitch their projects – some recently launched, other already well extablished in Italy – to an international audience and to pave the way for future business collaborations and partnerships.

Biopap: a patented food packaging concept, resistant to extreme temperatures range, issued from renewable, non-food, biodegradable and compostable raw materials.

https://www.biopap.com/en

Kaleidos: a non-profit organization based in Lombardy (north of Italy) and aimed to advance biomedical research in the field of genetic rare diseases and to improve the life quality of people suffering from psychiatric conditions.

www.kaleidos.care

Luca Gnizio: an ecosocial artist who recoverss and transforms industrial waste in environmentally friendly and sustainable products that also carry a strong social and educational message. www.lucagnizio.com

MDM Team: MDM Team is an official spin-off company of the University of Florence, founded in 2012 by a group of professors and researchers of the Department of Industrial Engineering, that developed and commercialized a maritime robot - Zeno UV - that operates like an underwater drone.

www.mdmteam.eu

Todema: a company designing robotic and industrial automation systems www.todema.eu



Planet Farms: a company providing vertical faming solutions www.planetfarms.ag

Politecnica: an Italian architecture and engineering comany specialized in sustainable buildings

www.politecnica.it

Torri Solare: a compnay producing fotovoltaic systems www.torrisolare.it

Wey Dolce E.R: Specialized in energy efficiency for healthcare www.infinityhub.it



To watch the recording of the event, please visit the official YouTube Channel of the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bFyxNepILZ0

For the latest news and updates, please follow @ITAdubai on Twitter, @ITAdubai on Instagram, ITA – Dubai Office on LinkedIn, and Italian Trade Agency on YouTube.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates