Innovation was the key to effective national security, resilience, and policing.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: ISNR 2024 conference, organised for the first time by the Ministry of Interior and the Rabdan Academy in partnership with ADNEC Group, concluded today after two days of stimulating debate on critical security, policing and crisis management issues.

As well as gathering leading decision makers and experts to offer insights and new perspectives on essential security topics, the conference also saw the launch of the Rabdan Security & Defence Institute as a new Abu Dhabi-based research platform dedicated to strategic foresight and specialised planning and assessment of future trends for the benefit of decision makers.

Under the theme of “Policing and Crisis Management in the Era of Innovation”, the conference’s first day featured intensive discussion of a broad spectrum of topics including strategic alliances in global stability, national security trends, the adoption of future strategies, evidence-based policing and police strategies, and measures to ensure sustainability in national security.

Jaime Jorge Fainstein Day Gastrell, Assistant Director Capacity Building and Training – Head of INTERPOL Global Academy, ICPO-INTERPOL, considered the evolving risk of AI-related crimes, while Professor Jerry Ratcliffe of Temple University in Philadelphia, USA outlined new trends in evidence-based policing and tackling crime through understanding context and causes.

A panel on “The Role of Knowledge Communities in Addressing the Challenges and Prospects for the Middle East” discussed knowledge communities in terms of their potential to improve quality of life, advance societies, and attain sustainable development. This was followed by a the first session of the circle of resilience initiative, led by H.E. Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi that explained how Emirati youth could actively participate in current scientific advances, strengthen national security, and contribute to innovation and technical research to make a vital and effective contribution to society.

A further panel on “Strategic Alliances in Global Stability: Leadership Perspectives from the UAE” provided expert police insights that emphasised the importance of global partnerships and AI technologies in tackling crime.

With “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Security Technology” the theme of the second day, the agenda covered national security systems, international cooperation, AI and cyber security and intelligence-based preparedness among other topics.

The morning session opened a keynote speech by H.E. Major General Dr Ahmed Al Raisi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for ISNR 2024, forward to the development of reliable technological tools and techniques in the fields of national security and defence in line with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy. His Excellency emphasised the need for international cooperation on cross-border crime and praised the great example set by the wise leadership's vision of community and tolerance as a model for the world.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, noted the UAE’s impressive development of advanced strategies for cybersecurity technology and praised ISNR Abu Dhabi 2024 as a platform that brought together global experts to exchange knowledge and experience in this increasingly important field. Following this contribution, Kush Wadhwa, CEO of Trilateral Research, discussed the importance of ethics in governmental AI policies.

A Case Study Presentation on “Innovative Solutions in Cybersecurity and Their Impact on Regional and Global Stability” showcased innovative perspectives on cybersecurity risks and opportunities for international security.

The conference closed with a new session of circles of resilience, entitled “Navigating the Nexus: Youth Leadership in National Security Through AI and Technology” led by His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office . This session considered ways to empower and educate young individuals in AI, security technology and national resilience in ways that benefited society.