Manama:– Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID) today announced its high level line up of speakers for the forum’s fourth edition taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 30 May 2023 under the Patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and with the support of Lead Partner Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) and Insurance Partner Solidarity.

Focusing on “Embedding ESG into Islamic Finance – Opportunities for Innovation and Growth”, this year’s event is once again set to attract participation from more than 300 regional and international participants and decision makers including a distinguished line up of speakers from the Islamic banking and finance sector, fintech industry as well as ESG, regulatory and legal experts.

The event will launch with a keynote address from Blake Goud, CEO at RFI Foundation on this year’s theme and two fireside chats first one between Yaser Abduljalil Alsharifi, CEO, Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC and Yasmeen Al Saffar, Director of Research & Initiatives, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and second fireside chat between Mustafa Adil, Head of Islamic Finance, Data & Analytics, London Stock Exchange Group and Suzy Al Zeerah, Chief Operating Officer, Bahrain FinTech Bay.

Two highly interactive panel sessions will follow. Joining the first panel, “Going Beyond Compliance – ESG as a Driver for Innovation and Sustainable Growth” is: Yasmeen Al-Sharaf, Director - FinTech & Innovation Unit at Central Bank of Bahrain, Aruna Narayanan, Senior Advisor Sustainability and ESG at The Partnerships Advisory, Dr. Wajeeha Hussain Awadh, Chief Digital Officer at Al Baraka Group and Kal Subramanian, Head of Markets, Director, Advisory Services – ESG, People & Change management services at KPMG in Bahrain.

The second panel, “The Essential Role of Fintechs in Accelerating ESG Adoption”, will hear from an existing panel comprised of: Ashar Nazim, Founder and Group CEO at Aion Digital, Armand Magharian, Director of Business Development at Finshape, Zeeba Askar, Head of Banking and Finance at Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance and Yücel Erbilgiç, Chief Sales Officer at Commencis.

Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s organizer, added, “We are to announce this distinguished panel of speakers as we get ready to host another exciting day of discussions focusing on accelerating the adoption of ESG into the Islamic banking and finance industry and finding innovative ways to leverage its power to drive further advancement and sustainable growth. We look forward to the contributions of the experts we have on hand and for the exchange of views, insights and solutions on this topic that is increasingly critical for organisations, investors and markets overall.”

