Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has successfully hosted 17 bilateral meetings with a diverse set of partners during the 2023 IsDB Group Annual Meetings.

Held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during 10-13 May, the meetings reflected the strong interest of the partners to engage with the IsDB Group to enhance and support Islamic finance in Member Countries.

Led by Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General, IsDB Institute, the series of meetings aimed to expand upon cooperation in the areas of capacity building, strategic planning, technical assistance, and related areas, to enhance the contribution of the Islamic financial industry to the sustainable development of the IsDB Member Countries and communities worldwide.

The areas of discussion ranged from smart economic development programs, macroeconomic stability, fintech innovative initiatives, Islamic social finance, and Sukuk and capital markets.

The bilateral partners ranged from IsDB Governor Delegations, Ministries, Central Banks, UN Agencies, International Organisations, Developmental Organisations, and Financial Institutions.

A cross-sectoral team of the IsDB Institute supported the coordination and technical inputs into the meetings, along with facilitation, where applicable, by the IsDB Regional Hubs and thematic IsDB Global Practices departments.

The list of organizations with whom the bilateral meetings were held is as follows:

IsDB Governor’s Delegation from the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Brunei IsDB Governor’s Delegation from the Ministry of National Economy, Kazakhstan IsDB Governor’s Delegation from the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, Turkmenistan United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA) Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) UNDP's Istanbul International Center for Private Sector in Development (IICPSD) International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Association of National Development Finance Institutions in Member Countries of the Islamic Development Bank (AFDIMI) National School of Financial Regulators, Burkina Faso (ENAREF) Delegation of Sierra Leone to the IsDB Annual Meetings 2023 Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) AWQAF South Africa Entrepreneurs from the United States of America BINA (Libya) Taj Bank Nigeria

The meetings envisaged implementable action plans over the remainder of this year while leveraging on the strengths and synergies between the bilateral organizations. The meetings concluded overall on a very positive note with ambitious development plans for the contribution of Islamic finance in supporting the sustainable development of IsDB Member Countries.

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute

The Islamic Development Bank Institute is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute is mandated to lead the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research and original economic analysis, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives.

More information about IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

