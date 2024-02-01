Global investment opportunities in fintech, digital transformation, the new economy, financial markets & innovative banking services discussed

Abu Dhabi: Investopia launched its second edition of global talks in Europe, titled ‘Investopia London’ under the theme “UAE-British Financial Services: Partnership for the Future.” It discussed global investment opportunities in fintech, digital transformation, the new economy, financial markets, and innovative banking services. Additionally, the forum highlighted the key role of global financial markets in stimulating investment and driving sustainable economic development.

The forum was organized by Investopia on January 31, 2024, in London, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia; H.E. Bim Afolami, Economic Secretary to the Treasury; Mr Michael Mainelli, Mayor of the City of London; and Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia. It attracted over 200 participants, including leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and economists from around the world.

H.E. Bin Touq stated in his speech during the event: “Investopia was launched from the UAE in 2021 to serve as a leading global platform for investment and create promising opportunities in new economic sectors and emerging industries. Through its events and dialogues held in more than eight global cities over the past three years, Investopia focused on familiarizing the global investment community with these vital sectors, considering them as future industries that underpin sustainable growth of the global economy.”

“With an aim to discover promising investment opportunities in European markets, Investopia London serves as a new starting point for Investopia global dialogues in Europe. It seeks to identify new and emerging trends in the global investment landscape, facilitate expansion into economic sectors and activities that support sustainability, and address global economic challenges. The focus is on tangible opportunities to build new partnerships, maximizing the benefits for the UAE and British business communities, and acquainting participants with investment opportunities in sectors such as fintech, clean energy, and innovation. Additionally, it explores the available opportunities in global financial markets, particularly those in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai financial markets,” H.E. added.

UAE one of the promising markets for investment

H.E. Bin Touq said: “The UAE is considered a promising investment destination at both regional and global levels. The business environment in the country has undergone a radical transformation in legislation and economic policies, contributing to an increase in FDI inflows into the UAE. In 2022, the country achieved its highest-ever figure for foreign direct investment inflows, reaching AED 84 billion (USD 23 billion), and recorded the second-highest global increase in new foreign investment projects, with a growth rate of 28 per cent, following the United States in 2023.”

Developing the fintech sector in line with highest global standards

H. E. stated, “The fintech sector is a key driver for enhancing innovation and economic growth in the country. The UAE has been keen on encouraging investment in this vital sector and developing it according to the best global standards. It also constitutes an important part of the national strategy for the digital economy, which aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the country's GDP from 9.7 per cent in 2022 to 19.4 per cent over the next ten years in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, to become a global hub for the new economy.”

Development in investments in fintech sector

The fintech sector is experiencing steady growth in attracting investments, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 17.2 per cent to reach $949 billion during the period from 2022 to 2030, according to the latest reports from the Dubai International Financial Centre, in collaboration with Refinitiv, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group.

Lord Michael Mainelli, the Mayor of London, said: "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Investopia in organizing Investopia London. The economic ties between the United Kingdom and the UAE in the field of financial services have been witnessing dynamic growth, particularly in light of the recently signed MoU aimed at fostering cooperation in this vital sector." He noted that the Investopia event serves as a significant platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries to connect and explore potential investment prospects.

He added: "London is a leading global hub when it comes to financial services. In light of the strong economic partnership between both countries, we are fully prepared to strengthen collaboration in multiple areas during the upcoming phase. These include capital markets, wealth management, innovation, green finance, and SME financing. Such efforts will contribute to creating a more conducive environment and fostering the economic growth of both nations."

Marianne Scicluna, Senior Executive Director of Supervision at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) stated: “Accompanying the UAE delegation on this visit highlights our commitment to promoting economic development, supporting the financial sector, and developing bilateral relations with all relevant institutions in the United Kingdom. Our strategic relations with the UK began with the inception of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, and we continue to enhance cooperation to shape a sustainable future built on innovation and specialized knowledge. Our presence here today will play a major role in solidifying this partnership, drawing more cutting-edge businesses to the market, and supporting Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's positions as leading international business hubs with integrated systems for innovation and growth.”

Investopia London sessions

Investopia London featured four panel discussions. The first main session of the event was titled 'UAE and UK: The Future of Strategic Partnership and its Role in Supporting Economic Growth.' The session explored opportunities for collaboration in various economic sectors, increasing investment flows between the UAE and the UK, and mechanisms to enhance the distinguished economic partnership between the two countries.

The second session, titled ‘The Role of Financial Markets in Supporting Global Economic Growth,' delved into mechanisms for enhancing cooperation between the financial markets in the UAE and the UK. It discussed the importance of economic policies and legislations in stimulating investment in financial markets, supporting open economic policies, and facilitating investment in companies listed on financial markets.

The third session, titled 'The Impact of Innovation on fintech and banking services,' focused on the prominent investment opportunities in the financial and banking services in both the UAE and the UK markets. It discussed new mechanisms that promote the growth of the fintech sector and stimulate innovation in the financial industry.

Meanwhile, the fourth session, titled 'Green Growth: Unlocking Sustainability Opportunities in the Financial Services Sector,' shed light on globally adopted standards in the financial services sector against future risks, the latest practices that contribute to mitigating these risks, and the new products that support the growth of financial services companies. The session discussed ways of cooperation between the UAE and UK in the financial services sector, and benefiting from new global sustainability trends and initiatives, such as the carbon credits market, and promoting investment in clean energy.

Partnership agreement between Investopia and the City Week Forum

Investopia and the City Week Forum have entered into a partnership agreement on the sidelines of the event. This collaboration is to jointly organize the upcoming 3rd edition of Investopia (Investopia 2024) Summit in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on February 28 and 29, as well as the future edition of the City Week Forum.

The signing ceremony, held in London, UK, was attended by His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, as Dr. Jean Fares, COO of Investopia, and Morris Paton, CEO of the City Week Forum, signed the MoU.

Investopia and City Week forum have formed a collaborative partnership aimed at sharing expertise and valuable insights on conference organization. This will enhance the active engagement of leaders, influential investors, businessmen, economists, and entrepreneurs in the upcoming events organized by both parties.

Investopia London is the second milestone of Investopia dialogues and events held in Europe. The first session took place in Milan, the commercial hub of Italy, in May 2023. That event attracted over 350 participants from around the globe, including decision-makers, businessmen, investors, and economists from the UAE, Italy, and European companies.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com