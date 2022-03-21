The first day of ‘Restoring Syrian heritage and reviving local communities’ workshop kicked off in Expo 2020 Dubai on March 21, 2022 organized by the Syria Trust for Development, in cooperation with the Syria Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai /The day started with opening remarks by Mr. Omar Shehadeh, Chief International Participants Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.



Mr. Fares Kallas, A trustee of the Syria Trust for Development introduced the workshop by stating: “restoring Syria’s tangible and intangible heritage is a priority for us but we know that we cannot do this alone. We know that this is a task that national and international efforts need to come together. Not to help Syria alone, but to help in cementing the spirit of humanity in what we do and leaving a legacy to be proud of”.



First presentation in the workshop titled “The status of Syria’s World Heritage Sites” by Lina Kuteifan, Director of International Relations, Directory General of Archeology and Museums in Syria (DGAM). In her presentation Mrs. Kuteifan presented in detail to the attendees the current situation of Syrian cultural heritage sites and of the communities living around them, with a special focus on the six sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Three panel discussions were held during the first day of the workshop titled;

“The Role Of International Organisations For Syrian Cultural Heritage”

“Experiences In Recovering Cultural Heritage And Local Communities”

“The Case Of Aleppo” Following the panel discussions, Mr. Michelangelo Pistoletto, one of the world’s most influential living artists addressed the audience by video to announce a new installation of his iconic “the Third Paradise” in the world heritage site of the old city of Aleppo.

Michelangelo Pistoletto is an Italian painter, action and object artist, and art theorist. He is acknowledged as one of the main representatives of the Italian Arte Povera. His work mainly deals with the subject matter of reflection and the unification of art and everyday life. he chose

Aleppo as home for “The Third Paradise” as a symbol of the city’s rebirth and plans for peace and reconciliation.



The objective of the workshop will be to establish solutions, proposals and resources needed for developing a roadway towards recovering Syria’s outstanding World Heritage.