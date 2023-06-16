Brussels: The State of Qatar pledged to provide $75 million to contribute to providing the humanitarian needs of the brotherly Syrian people, and pointed out that the Qatari aid to Syrians since the beginning of the crisis has exceeded $2 billion, whether through government aid, civil society organizations, humanitarian and charitable societies, and Qatari donor institutions.

This came in Qatar's speech delivered by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on Thursday, before the ministerial meeting of the 7th Brussels Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region, organized by the European Union in the Belgian capital on June 14-15.

His Excellency noted that the massive humanitarian needs of millions of Syrian civilians remains ongoing given the crisis is yet to be settled. His Excellency noted that these needs including the ongoing needs of refugees and internally displaced persons, adding that this requires huge efforts by the United Nations, humanitarian organizations and donors.

He explained that the humanitarian needs are still at catastrophic levels, in addition to the exacerbating factor of the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake this year, noting that the State of Qatar rushed immediately after the earthquake to the emergency response for rescue and relief, and provided aid that exceeded $150 million. While Qatar Fund for Development signed an agreement with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) to support the construction of an integrated city in northern Syria, for the benefit of 70,000 people.

He stressed that all efforts made regarding the situation in Syria should contribute to ending the crisis in a way that preserves Syria's national unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, and restores stability, security and sustainable peace in and around it.

In this regard, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs stressed that reaching a solution requires a political settlement on the basis of what was agreed upon in terms of standards, including the Geneva Declaration -1, and the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2254 of (2015), which outlined the features of the political settlement that establishes the foundations of sustainable peace and stability.

His Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's keenness to participate annually at a high level in this important conference, within the framework of its well-known active role in providing humanitarian assistance, and based on its moral duty towards the brotherly Syrian people to alleviate their long-standing suffering. On aid, His Excellency said that there are a number of humanitarian sides of the crisis that need to be settled, particularly the ones that are still ongoing.

His Excellency noted that one of them is the missing persons issue, as it has caused continuous tragedies for thousands and for families whose suffering is compounded as a result of the loss of loved ones and the lack of knowledge of their fate.

He stressed that there is no alternative to keeping the border crossings open for the entry of life-saving humanitarian aid to civilians, and the need to work on confidence-building measures in a practical way in order to ensure and facilitate the safe, dignified and voluntary return of refugees and displaced persons to their homes and properties, stressing the need to pay attention to justice and national reconciliation and ensure fairness and hold those responsible for crimes accountable, regardless of their affiliation.

His Excellency said that resolving the root cause of these humanitarian issues is crucial to reaching a settlement and a rebuilding process, highlighting that this will be the best method of putting an end to the crisis and humanitarian needs.

