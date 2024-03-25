KUWAIT CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As Kuwait's digital economy continues its rapid expansion, International Data Corporation (IDC) is excited to announce that the IDC Kuwait CIO Summit 2024 will take place May 13th at the Courtyard by Marriott Kuwait City. Addressing the theme "The Future of IT: Rethinking Digitalization for an AI Everywhere World," this transformative event will facilitate in-depth discussions around AI's impact on digital innovation and the evolving role of the modern CIO.

Supported by Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), the summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers and thought leaders at the forefront of digital transformation. Dr. Ammar H. AlHusaini, Acting Director General of CAIT, will deliver the opening address, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions and strategic insights.

The Kuwaiti government's steadfast commitment to advancing its digital agenda underscores the nation's dedication to embracing emerging technologies and driving innovation across all sectors. With organizations in Kuwait increasingly investing in generative AI (GenAI) use cases, the IDC Kuwait CIO Summit 2024 will serve as a timely platform to explore the role of AI in shaping the future of IT.

Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC Group Vice President and Regional Managing Director for the META region, expressed his enthusiasm about the summit, stating: "In today's era of GenAI-driven disruption, technology leaders are reimagining the strategic implications of AI across various facets of digitalization. From enhancing customer experiences to optimizing operational efficiency and ensuring sustainability, AI is poised to revolutionize the business landscape. The IDC Kuwait CIO Summit 2024 will empower technology leaders with the knowledge and strategies required to adopt an 'AI everywhere' mindset and embrace AI as a central pillar of their organizations' tech agendas."

Dr. Ammar H. AlHusaini, Acting Director General of CAIT, echoed these sentiments, stating: "I am delighted to announce our role as Strategic Partner for the IDC Kuwait CIO Summit 2024, a testament to our commitment to driving the digital transformation landscape in the country. This event underscores our dedication to shaping the future of IT, where artificial intelligence will undoubtedly play a pivotal role. Kuwait is witnessing an accelerated digital journey, with many government-led initiatives being announced daily to support citizens and businesses, and the country's rapid adoption of AI is reshaping various aspects of businesses, education, healthcare, government entities, and broader society. This highly anticipated event will empower IT leaders in their digital journey and our aim is to foster constructive dialogue between the leading tech companies and influential ICT decision makers."

The IDC Kuwait CIO Summit 2024 is expected to attract over 250 of Kuwait's foremost IT and telecom leaders, digital government pioneers, regulators, and industry luminaries. Together, participants will explore the current state of the digital economy, identify key challenges, and chart a course for future success in the AI-driven era.

