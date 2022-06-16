The International Compliance Association (ICA) – the leading professional body for the global regulatory and financial crime compliance community and part of Wilmington plc – is hosting its first MENA 2022 Regulatory and Financial Crime Compliance Conference on 23 June 2022 at the Fairmont Hotel, Dubai. Delegates will be able to join in person as well as via a live-stream from any part of the Middle East and North Africa region and the globe.

This essential one-day event will bring together thought leaders and senior compliance professionals from around the world and the MENA region to address global and local best practice in managing the changing world of financial crime and regulatory compliance.

Her Excellency Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Dubai, UAE, will deliver the keynote address entitled ‘Why good conduct matters’, while the opening remarks will be presented by ICA President, Bill Howarth, and conference chair Pekka Dare, Vice President, International Compliance Association.

Key speakers at the conference include:

Deepa Chandrasekhar, Chief Compliance Officer, United Gulf Bank

Tarek Howayek, FICA, Head of Compliance Policy and Oversight, HSBC Bank Middle East

Sumit Sarkar, Senior Vice President, Head of Sanctions, Mashreq Bank

Lori Baker, Vice President, Legal & Director of Data Protection, Dubai International Financial Centre

Peter Smith, Managing Director, Head of Strategy, Policy and Risk, Dubai Financial Services Authority

Richard Chudzynski, PwC Legal Middle East Data Protection and Privacy Leader, PwC

Fadi Al-Shihabi, IMPACT - ESG Leader, KPMG

-Ends-