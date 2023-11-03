The UAE Public Prosecution on Friday reminded residents on the penalty for transferring money for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The public prosecution said in a social media post that anyone who deposits or transfers funds for drug trafficking faces severe penalties. They face a fine of up to Dh50,000 or imprisonment.

It applies to depositing or transferring money either personally or through others, or receiving funds related to the use or personal possession of drugs.

It is in accordance with Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.