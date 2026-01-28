With expansion into new markets through Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya and the signing of multiple international MOUs, the Gulfood brand accelerates its role as a convening force for global food systems, trade diplomacy and cross-border growth

DUBAI: Day three of Gulfood 2026 marked a decisive inflection point in the evolution of the world’s most influential food and beverage platform, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global engine for agri-trade while signalling Gulfood’s transition into a system-shaping ecosystem spanning agriculture, technology, manufacturing, brands and future food solutions. Building on the success of its dual-venue expansion, Gulfood advanced its next phase with the launch of Gulfood360 Africa/Kenya, extending the platform into a new continent and firmly positioning agri-tech and innovation at the centre of the farm-to-fork-to-future continuum.

Policy, Partnerships and Global Ecosystem Alignment

Emphasising Gulfood’s role as a catalyst for ecosystem-level collaboration, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and the UAE Food Cluster signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening cooperation across the food and agri-ecosystem. Saleh Lootah, Chairman of UAE Food Cluster, said: “The cluster strategy has brought ecosystem players together, enabling the UAE to position itself as a smart global food hub capable of addressing today’s challenges.” The UAE Food Cluster also granted Gulfood with a prestigious award, for its contribution towards building a strong UAE food ecosystem and connection of food clusters on a global level.

Big Deals, Global Buyers and Market Expansion

At the commercial core of day three was the Big Deal Hub, reinforcing Gulfood’s position as a deal-making engine connecting buyers, suppliers and growth markets at scale. Gil Ben Moshe, CEO of Nature Shield Trading FZCO, stated: “We specialise in IQF fruits, supplying primarily to the U.S. market as well as Europe, with smoothie chains among our key clients. It was a great experience for us to attend Gulfood and connect with a wide range of new suppliers. In particular, the Big Deal Hub is an excellent initiative, the concept of pre-arranging meetings in one place is extremely valuable and has made our participation far more productive.”

Returning national pavilions also reinforced Gulfood’s pull as a global convening point. Mr Elisha Tham, Group Business Development Director, Yeo Hiap Seng International Pte Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be returning to the trade exhibition as part of the Singapore Pavillion contingent after a 10-year hiatus, and to be part of the inaugural opening at Dubai Expo City. The energy was electrifying, to see a world-class destination that brings together innovation, culture, and global collaboration under one roof.”

Francisco Alderete Castro, Executive Director at Grutacar S A, Uruguay also added: “Gulfood 2026 has been an excellent experience. We were very well received, and everything was clearly explained and easy to navigate. I was genuinely impressed by the quality of support provided, which made our participation seamless.”

A Global Launchpad for Scale, Innovation and Investment

Reflecting its role as a global launchpad, Gulfood 2026 hosted a wave of new-to-market product launches, investments and brand debuts.

Racha El Aawar, Director – Regional Marketing MENA, Fresh Del Monte, said: “Gulfood has been a cornerstone for Fresh Del Monte for the past 19 years. It continues to be an exceptional platform to connect with global partners, strengthen existing relationships, and showcase our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Each year, Gulfood brings together the right audience and creates meaningful business opportunities. This year is particularly special for us as launched two new product ranges, and Gulfood provides the perfect stage to introduce these innovations to the global market. We value our long-standing partnership and look forward to many more successful editions.”

Among the major announcements Al Ghurair Foods launched PURL, a new food ingredients brand, alongside a $20 million investment in a UAE-based meat coating systems plant.

Innovators and Start-Ups Take Centre Stage

As the exhibition progressed, focus sharpened on the farm-to-fork-to-future continuum, bringing together agri-tech pioneers, food-tech start-ups and sustainable innovators to translate breakthroughs in precision aquaculture, functional nutrition and plant-based protein into scalable solutions. Highlights included Heather Mills, Guinness World Record holder and food innovator, launching No Bloat, a range of scientifically validated, gut-friendly meals, alongside NRTC Group’s debut at Gulfood Fresh, showcasing an integrated agri-food ecosystem spanning global sourcing and local production.

Manuel Álvarez Dávila, Commercial Director, Aquinex, commented: “Gulfood provides an important platform for Aquinex to present a fully integrated Omani aquaculture offering to global HORECA buyers. Together with Blue Waters and OSARA, we are showcasing shrimp and seabream, along with oysters cultivated using advanced New Zealand flip-farm technology, combining quality, sustainability, and international standards while positioning Oman as a reliable source of responsibly farmed seafood.”

Gulfood Innovation Award Winners

Reinforcing this spirit of creativity and product excellence, the Gulfood Innovation Awards recognised standout achievements and winners across 11 categories. Winners included – Heidi Chef Solutions LLC for Best Baked Product; Geloso Beverage Group for Best Beverage Product; L&L PLAQUETTE for Best Dairy Product; Holzmann Onion Ready-to-use for Best Frozen or Chilled Product; Cruz Group for Best Health & Wellness Product; Casa Alhambra for Best Meat or Poultry Product; Basilur Tea Export (Pvt) Ltd for Best Packaging Design; Cng Cengiz Tedarik Dis Ticaret A.S for Best Ready-to-Eat Product; SUNNANO BIOTECH INC for Best Sauce, Condiment or Preserve; A.N.J. distribution for Best Savory Snacks Product; and Tanmiah Food Company for the Best Logistics Solution Award.

About Gulfood:

Gulfood 2026, taking place from 26–30 January, marks the 31st edition of the world’s largest and most influential F&B sourcing and innovation event. With 8,500+ exhibitors, 195 countries, 280,000 sqm across Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai, and five first-time sectors, Gulfood 2026 reinforces Dubai’s position as the global headquarters of food trade and food intelligence.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

For More Information visit Gulfood on:

Website: https://www.gulfood.com/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/gulfood

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gulfood

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Gulfood

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gulfood6596

X: https://x.com/gulfood