London: The success of Saudi Arabia’s exceptional growth in recent years has been recognized as a strong regional catalyst to further connect global investors with opportunities in the MENA region at the second HSBC GCC Conference in London. Attended by key speakers and Gulf Exchanges, the Conference has created a forum for regional leaders to discuss initiatives that are vital to the ongoing development of Middle Eastern capital markets, including current achievements and ambitions for the Kingdom and progress, priorities, and policy challenges on the road to achieving Vision 2030. The annual event is a key connection point for GCC stock exchanges with international investors and stakeholders from the public and private sector.

The HSBC GCC Conference has welcomed dignitaries, including Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the Saudi ambassador to the UK, HE Mohammed El Kuwaiz, the Chairman of the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Khalid Alhussan, Chairman of Saudi Exchange Company, and Mr. Mohammed Alrumaih, CEO of Saudi Exchange Company, along with an impressive cohort of high-level GCC delegates.

The stock exchanges in attendance include the Saudi Exchange Company, Dubai Financial Market, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Muscat Stock Exchange and Qatar Stock Exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, Chairman of the Saudi Exchange Company, said, “The HSBC GCC Conference in London is an important forum to foster a deeper understanding of the Saudi capital market among international investors. As we engage with our peers in London, our primary focus is to broaden awareness and knowledge about the compelling investment opportunities in the Gulf region. In recent years we have observed record growth, in particular the increasing vibrancy of the Nomu-Parallel Market which stands as a testament to the robust nature and potential of our capital market that is supported by a healthy IPO pipeline.”

Faris Al Ghannam, CEO & Board Member for HSBC Saudi Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia continues to prove its resilience and outperformance at a global level, and the Saudi capital market’s activities and ongoing developments are a reflection of that. We are happy to connect our global investors to the unique opportunities that the Kingdom offers, and I am pleased we are hosting this event with our partners at the Saudi Exchange Company.”

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$71bn as of 31 December 2021.

About Saudi Exchange Company

Saudi Exchange Company is the authorized entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the Kingdom’s securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. The Saudi Exchange is one of the largest stock exchanges among the 67 members of the World Federation of Exchanges, the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the 3rd largest stock market amongst its emerging market peers. For more information see: www.saudiexchange.sa.