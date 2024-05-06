Green Day will be supported by fellow American rock band, The Offspring

24 hour pre-sale for tickets starts from 10AM on Thursday 9 May

Tickets will go on general sale from 10AM on Friday 10 May

Dubai, UAE – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day – comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – will be performing in the Middle East for the first time ever when they take to the stage at Dubai’s Expo City, in a bespoke built 30,000 capacity open-air concert venue on January 27, 2025.

Fans can now register for the pre-sale via GREENDAYDXB.com

Pre-sale tickets will be available for 24 hours from 10AM on Thursday 9 May.

General on-sale will then start at 10AM on Friday 10 May.

Presented by All Things Live Middle East, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Expo City Dubai, the history- making show takes place on Monday 27 January 2025. With a decades-long history as one of the most iconic bands in punk rock, Green Day will be playing a selection of their biggest hits including “American Idiot,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and "Wake Me Up When September Ends" off their 8x Platinum-certified album American Idiot, along with cuts from their 10x Platinum Diamond-certified album Dookie and their most recently released 14th studio album Saviors.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The band have won multiple awards including five GRAMMYs, six MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brits, six Billboard Music Awards, and 11 MTV Video Music Awards.

Green Day said: “We are pumped to perform in the Middle East for the very first time, we have so many loyal fans all around the world, and we can’t wait to rock with them in the Middle East in the New Year!”

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, added: “Green Day need no introduction, they are without doubt one of the most requested rock bands in our region and we are thrilled to be bringing them to the UAE for their first show in the Middle East. My advice to those fans wishing to watch this historic event is to book your tickets early, because we fully expect this show to sell out.”

Supporting Green Day on the night will be US rock band, The Oﬀspring, who have enjoyed a hugely successful career since forming in 1984, releasing 10 studio albums and selling over 40 million records worldwide. Their biggest hits include “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” “Why Don’t You Get a Job?” and “Original Prankster.”

Ticket prices start at AED 445 for Rear Standing, with Golden Circle seats available for AED 595. Fan Pit tickets are priced AED 1,195, while VIP hospitality lounge tickets cost AED 3,000.

Expo City is the perfect setting for fans to enjoy the ultimate rock experience, with easy road access to the venue, metro transport from every Dubai location through a dedicated stop on Dubai’s metro red line and a one-of-a- kind temporary bespoke built 30,000 capacity, open-air concert venue for Green Day’s inaugural Middle East Performance.

To purchase tickets during the pre-sale on Thursday 9 May, register now via GREENDAYDXB.com

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 10 May at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased via GREENDAYDXB.com

As an Official Fan Hotel Partner, Rove Hotels will be offering ticket holders exclusive discounted hotel packages, with full details due to be announced soon. For more information, visit GREENDAYDXB.com

ABOUT ALL THINGS LIVE (ATL) MIDDLE EAST

All Things Live was established in December 2018 following Waterland Private Equity’s acquisition of leading Nordic live entertainment companies in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The partnership has since expanded into Finland, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. As of May 2023, ATL Middle East is now operating in the region, and the partnership is the result of prior successful collaborations between ATL and Thomas Ovesen and a desire to fast-track long-term plans, increase synergies, and seize opportunities across the region. Thomas Ovesen’s long-standing Middle East market leadership has seen him bring world-class acts such as Justin Bieber; The Eagles; Guns ‘N Roses; Jennifer Lopez; Elton John and Ed Sheeran to the region.

Combined, we are 22 companies today. All Things Live has 270 employees and covers the full spectrum from local Norwegian acts over Swedish musical productions and Danish stand-up events to stadium concerts with international artists such as Sam Smith, Green Day, Rammstein and Eminem. All Things Live represents 522 local artists on exclusive contracts, arrange 17 festivals, promotes 8,200 local and international events with more than 2,100,000 tickets sold per year and continues to grow its current portfolio of 35 corporate partnerships. www.allthingslive.com

ABOUT GREEN DAY

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. Entertainment Weekly calls Green Day, “The most influential band of their generation,” while Rolling Stone attests, “Green Day have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of Kiss, and that doesn't seem to be changing.” In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared “It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century.” In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2020, Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All... debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart and #1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, “Green Day’s most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim.” In July 2021, Green Day embarked on The Hella Mega Tour (w/ Fall Out Boy & Weezer). The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs – including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. On January 19, ‘24, the band released their highly anticipated 14th studio album, Saviors, which includes hit singles, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which reached #1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and “Dilemma.” The album received widespread critical praise, with Rolling Stone describing it as “huge songs and snotty satire for a world on fire,” while The New York Times hailed it as “a decisive, even overdetermined return to form.” The New Yorker summed it up best with “It’s Green Day’s world now.” On May 30, Green Day will kick off their massive global stadium tour – The Saviors Tour – where they’ll play Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety, along with other Saviors cuts and fan favorites. The tour will conclude on September 28 at Petco Park in San Diego.

ABOUT THE OFFSPRING

The Offspring was first formed in Garden Grove, California in 1984. After releasing a couple of self- financed records, the band signed to the independent label Epitaph and dropped the album IGNIITION. That was followed shortly thereafter by SMASH which contained the band’s first major hit “Come Out and Play”. SMASH sold more than 11 million copies and still maintains its’ status as one of the best- selling independent records ever. Major labels then came calling and the band signed to Columbia Records in 1996. The Offspring went on to release numerous gold, platinum and multi-platinum certified albums (IXNAY ON THE HOMBRE / AMERICANA / CONSPIRACY OF ONE / SPLINTER / RISE AND

FALL, RAGE AND GRACEi / LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL) containing timeless radio mainstays like Kids Aren’t Alright / You’re Gonna Go Far Kid / Self Esteem / Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) and Why Don’t You Get A Job. Holland has never been afraid to pen topical material or confront social issues in a nuanced way. Those same messages are more important now than ever.