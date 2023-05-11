Dubai: At this year's Global Good Governance (3G) Awards, innovative products and services, sustainable practices, policies, and efforts by institutions and individuals were recognised, praised, and celebrated to great display. Several winners, VIPs, and organisations attended the ceremony in person, and more than 10,000 viewers worldwide watched it online. For their sustainable practices in good governance and social responsibility as well as their leadership roles, governments, corporations, and individuals from more than 15 nations spread across five continents were the recipients of the 3G Awards 2023. This display of diversity reflected a growing awareness of and commitment to ethical business practices.

The 3G Awards are based on 5 pillars; transparency, social responsibility, sustainability, impact and innovation, and are given in 3 categories; government and politics, corporate sector, and social sector & philanthropy.

The 3G Awards Committee nominated over 1000 organisations and individuals from the public sector, businesses, and social sector & philanthropy, as they went through a rigorous process of selection. Winners in more than 70 categories were then presented awards to acknowledge and honour their values, practices and the social responsibility they had shown in their local community, their respective countries and for the planet.

Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of the Global Good Governance Awards, in his speech, emphasised on the shared responsibility we have towards each other and the rest of the world. “When we started Global Good Governance Awards in 2016 in Istanbul around the UN Humanitarian Forum, we believed in the power of partnerships in spreading good practices and furthering the causes that will ensure sustainable living on the planet earth.

What we have observed over the last eight years is an interesting trend. Good governance and concern with sustainability has proliferated in Asia. Given this new trend, marginal value addition to the global good governance has an ever-increasing share contributed by Asia. Hence, there is a need to establish new infrastructure bodies related with good governance, sustainability and social responsibility in the emerging segment of the world.”

It is indeed inspiring to see seasoned winners as well as newcomers who have demonstrated the strategic importance of sustainability to their businesses or organisational activities.

“We choose some of the most influential leaders from the public sector, private businesses and social sector and philanthropy to highlight their achievements in their respective fields.”

DAHABSHIIL won the 3G Award for Best Services to Diaspora 2023 and 3G Excellence in Money Transfer Award 2023 for a second time in a row for demonstrating outstanding leadership and excellence in money transfer services and implementing innovative and effective services to diaspora communities. EVERMOS won the 3G Excellence in Women Empowerment Award 2023 for a second time as well as the 3G Leadership Award for Social Impact 2023 for have implemented policies and practices to promote gender diversity and inclusion. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) was again a winner this year by bagging the 3G Excellence in Corporate Governance Award 2023 and the 3G SDGs Championship Award 2023 for outstanding performance in corporate governance by adhering to best practices and contributions to advancing the SDGs.

Securities and Exchange Commission Philippines, Philippines’ national government regulatory agency won the award for the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2023 for a second time and the 3G Championship Award in ESG Practices 2023 for implementing sustainable corporate strategy and championing the latest technologies. The 3G Excellence in Corporate Governance Reporting Award 2023 was won by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) for a second time as well as the 3G Championship Award in Environmental Responsibility 2023 exhibiting exemplary standards of transparency in its reporting. Yinson Holdings Berhad was presented the 3G Excellence in Green Innovation and Solutions Award 2023 for a second time as well as the 3G Sustainability Championship Award 2023 for promoting sustainable development through their business operations, products, and services. The 3G Leadership Award for Women Empowerment 2023 and 3G Excellence Award in Children Welfare 2023, was presented to Dubai Foundation for Women & Children (DFWAC) for significant contributions towards promoting women's rights, combating gender-based violence, and advancing the welfare of children through their policies, practices, and initiatives.

One of the new entrants this year, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad won two awards, the 3G Green Innovation Award 2023 and the 3G Excellence in Sustainable Development Award 2023 for making sustainability a core part of its business strategy and operations. Waqaf An-Nur Corporation Berhad bagged the 3G Excellence Award in Community Development Impact 2023 for promoting social responsibility, implementing programs or initiatives that support community development. The 3G Excellence Award for Community Development & Philanthropy 2023 was presented to National Cancer Society Malaysia for demonstrating a strong commitment to giving back to its community. Malaysian Humanitarian Foundation won the 3G Best Community Service Award 2023 and 3G Humanitarian Award 2023, committing to making this world a better place. The 3G Leadership in Sustainability Award 2023 and the 3G Championship Award in Women Empowerment 2023 was taken by Zain Group for being a leader in sustainability and women empowerment. The 3G Best Governance Reporting Award 2023 and the 3G Excellence in Good Governance Award 2023 was awarded to Dubai Police for demonstrating strong commitment to good governance culture, open reporting and its excellent approach to stakeholder management.

Robinsons Land Corporation won the 3G Championship in Corporate Governance Framework Award 2023 and the 3G Best CSR Initiative for RLove 2023 for contributing to sustainable economic development and the well-being of the local community. PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad won the 3G Best Corporate Governance Reporting Award 2023 and the 3G Championship Award for Community Development & Philanthropy 2023 for significant contributions to the development of society. Yalla Group was the proud winner of 3G Best Corporate Governance Disclosure Award 2023 for demonstrating outstanding transparency and disclosure in their corporate governance practices. Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia won the 3G Leadership Award for Microfinance 2023 and the 3G Excellence in Women Empowerment Award 2023 for demonstrating exceptional leadership and innovation to promote financial inclusion, gender equality and women empowerment.

Sulaiman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi Charitable Foundation won the 3G Charity of the Year 2023 award for having a positive impact on the lives of people in need. 3G CSR Championship Award 2023 was presented to San Miguel Corporation for implementing demonstrated exceptional leadership and excellence in their corporate social responsibility. stc group bagged the 3G Employer of Choice Award 2023 for demonstrated outstanding leadership and excellence in creating a positive work environment.

Other winners who attended the awards ceremony virtually included;

Alliance Global Group, Inc.

· 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance Award 2023

· 3G Award for Community Development & Philanthropy 2023

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

· 3G Eco-Friendly Financial Services Award 2023

· 3G Enterprise Risk Management Award 2023

TPI Polene Public Company Limited

· 3G Excellence Award in CSR Activities 2023

· 3G Environmental Responsibility Award 2023

King Power International Co., Ltd

· 3G Best Sustainability Performance Award 2023

· 3G Championship Award for Socially Responsible Business 2023

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

· 3G Best Sustainability Framework Award 2023

· 3G Best CSR Programme Award 2023

PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk

· 3G Best Green Innovation and Solutions Award 2023

· 3G Innovation in Environmental Solutions Award 2023

DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

· 3G Best Social Responsibility Campaign Award 2023

· 3G Leadership in Corporate Governance Award 2023

Hong Leong Bank

· 3G Best Sustainability Disclosure & Reporting Award 2023

· 3G Excellence in Corporate Governance Framework Award 2023

BDO Unibank

· 3G Best Corporate Governance Framework Award 2023

· 3G Social Empowerment Award for BDO Foundation 2023

BUMI ARMADA BERHAD

· 3G Leadership in Sustainability Reporting Award 2023

3G Excellence in ESG Practices Award 2023

MEGAWORLD CORPORATION

· 3G Leadership in Corporate Governance Reporting Award 2023

· 3G Excellence Award in Sustainability Performance 2023

Badan Amil Zakat Nasional (BAZNAS)

· 3G Leadership Award in Community Development & Philanthropy 2023

· 3G Championship Award in Capacity Building 2023

ITRAMAS CORPORATION

· 3G Green Champion Award 2023

Mutual Trust Bank Limited

· 3G Excellence in Sustainability Reporting Award 2023

RHB Bank Berhad

· 3G Championship in Corporate Governance Award 2023

Islamic Reporting Initiatives (IRI)

· 3G Championship Award for ESG Reporting

“I congratulate the winners, as their achievements tonight must not be taken lightly. They are the real leaders making valuable contributions to good governance in the public sector, private corporations and in the social domain.” Said Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of the Global Good Governance Awards

You may view the online 3G awards ceremony by logging into; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZrPSgXwsKY or the 3G official website; https://3g-summit.com/.

