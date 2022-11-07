Abu Dhabi gears up to host unprecedented series of 30+ events, gathering the world’s leading bankers, investors, entrepreneurs and financiers, representing trillions of assets under management.

Amongst the 250 scheduled speakers include U.A.E. Minister of Climate, President of Goldman Sachs, Chairman of State Bank of India, Chairman of BNP Paribas, Chairman of Israel’s Bank Leumi, renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, Crypto Pioneers Chengpeng Zhao, David Chaum, and a host of celebrity faces.

Multiple themes will drive the agenda across the week – with conversations planned around topics like the economic growth of the GCC; the future of global trade; the next chapter of digital assets; improving financial security; evolving investment strategies; how to build a billion-dollar start up; the future of sustainability; the metaverse; the rise of Big Data; Family Office and Sovereign Wealth investments.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in association with its strategic partners, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), G42 and its latest addition, Etisalat&, unveiled its key speakers for the first edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2022 set to run from 14th November to 18th November 2022. The reputed speakers include global and regional thought leaders and government representatives

Top government officials from the UAE such as Her Excellency Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Government of UAE, His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM will be delivering keynote speeches during the event.

Key speakers from global investment and financial companies include Nouriel Roubini, Chief Economist at Atlas Capital Team L.P., Hazem Ben-Gacem, Co-CEO of Investcorp, Dinesh Khara, Chairman of State Bank of India, Todd Leland, President of Goldman Sachs International, Peng Xiao, CEO at G42, Ittai Ben-Zeev, CEO at Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia, Chairman of Bank Leumi, David Chaum, CEO & Co-founder of Elixxir, Changpeng Zhao, Founder & CEO of Binance, Mike Novogratz, Founder & CEO of Galaxy, Jean Lemierre, Chairman of BNP Paribas, Mark Carney, Co-Chair at Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and Robert Mitchnik, Head of Digital Assets at Blackrock, Byju Revaandran, Co-founder of Ed-Tech giant Byju's, Zack Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, Phillip Hammond, Former UK Chancellor and Shikar Dhawan, India Cricket Icon.

In addition to this, a number of start-up companies worth USD 3 billion will also be a part of the Start-up Campus, a key segment of ADFW that aims to interact with the brightest minds in the start-up ecosystem with a platform to discuss funding, scaling up and building the next generation of unicorns. The week-long event also revealed its full agenda, deep diving into the previously mentioned overarching and strategic themes for each day.

ADFW kick starts with Asset Abu Dhabi on 14th November along with the grand opening ceremony to be held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on the same evening. The 2022 edition of Asset Abu Dhabi will be one of the strongest assemblages of private markets leadership globally, with several trillion dollars of assets from dozens of countries, assembled in one small, private gathering.

The event moves forward with the return of the Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival on the 15th of November, the MENA region’s most influential event exploring the intersection between finance and technology and the growth and development opportunities that exist in new-age finance. Another unique first-of-its-kind event, Crypto Abu Dhabi aims for a global assembly of crypto, blockchain and decentralised finance leaders, explaining the most disruptive financial technology of our age, and planning the long-term growth and development of this exciting sector.

On the same day the FSRA of ADGM will host the Regulators Summit which will bring together senior financial regulators and policy makers from the MENA region, the EU, the USA and international organisations. The closed roundtable session will discuss future cooperation and regulatory strategy to tackle two of the most important topics facing the financial services community today, virtual assets and sustainable finance.

The final theme expands on the key components for true sustainability namely, Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration & Ecosystem (R.A.C.E). The R.A.C.E. Sustainability Summit 2022 will present key initiatives in sustainable development and reflect on the key agreements of COP27, Egypt while anticipating COP28 to be held in the UAE in the coming year.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman at ADGM said, “We are nearing the day for the first edition of ADFW 2022 and are excited to see the valuable participation of global thought leaders and UAE government representatives. Abu Dhabi’s aim is to reach equilibrium in non-oil trade by 2028, calling for a focus on emerging sectors such as finance. Abu Dhabi Finance Week along with such industry experts essentially showcases the financial industry scene of the region, deepens ties with global investment networks, advances the capital emirate’s position as a finance hub and also highlights the growing interest of the global financial community to explore the underlying opportunities that it has to present.”

In addition to the strong line-up of official and supporting partners announced a few weeks back, the event now has Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), HSBC Bank, Mubadala and Standard Chartered as official partners, MidChains and OKX as supporting partners and The Business Year, Euromoney and Fast Company Middle East as media partners participating in the event to promote Abu Dhabi as the international financial hub.

With only a week to go for Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the registration window for the event is still open and welcomes the regional and international financial community to be a part of this pioneering event. CLICK HERE to register for ADFW 2022 now.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates that opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hub

